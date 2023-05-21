Home » Heart attack: tingling, chest pain and shortness of breath are the classic symptoms, but there is one not to be underestimated that no one knows
Heart attack: tingling, chest pain and shortness of breath are the classic symptoms, but there is one not to be underestimated that no one knows

Learning to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack can save your life, in addition to the well-known ones, there are some that are difficult to associate.

A heart attack causes severe pain in the chest breathing difficulty and also a tingling in the arm. This symptomatology is clear and known to all and allows you to immediately understand whether or not it is a heart problem.

Heart attack symptoms, how to recognize them (tantasalute.it)

However, the heart attack does not always arise with these symptoms, sometimes its own characteristics not only are they different but they also vary from man to woman.

Heart attack: what are the least common symptoms to recognize

Timely intervention can save lives, for this it is important to understand how a heart attack manifests itself to be able to provide the first necessary care and avoid the worst. Today, thanks to pharmacology, it is possible to keep heart problems under control even in elderly patients, therefore periodic checks by specialists are essential, especially for those who are aware of congenital diseases.

how to recognize heart attack symptoms
How to recognize the unusual symptoms of a heart attack (tantasalute.it)

In the over 60s still today the heart attack it is a cause of death widespread, which does not only concern the heart – as one might imagine – but every organ. We speak of a tissue “infarction” when it no longer receives blood and is therefore not properly oxygenated. Symptoms can vary. And this is why it is not only important to know them, but also to carry out due prevention.

In humans it typically manifests itself as chest pain as if in a vice, tingling in the hand and also severe pains radiating down the back. In women, on the other hand, pain it’s harder to spot because it always accompanies neck and shoulder problems as if they were related to the muscles and above all gastric problems ranging from stomach pain to discomfort during digestion.

See also  Few notice these 3 unsuspected symptoms that could be the antechamber of an eye tumor

breathlessness, vomiting and dizziness they can be a prelude to a heart attack especially when they are very violent or appear suddenly and unjustifiably, for example not after a large meal. If these elements occur, especially if combined, it is essential to go to the emergency room to receive the first necessary medical treatment. Timing is everything in this case and it can save a person’s life.

Better not to put it off, even i controls, performing complete checks according to the doctor’s instructions and within the established times. In this way, important variations are immediately visualized, guaranteeing a good quality of life.

