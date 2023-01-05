Home Health Heart attack while at the gym. Resuscitated by the defibrillator
Heart attack while at the gym. Resuscitated by the defibrillator

Heart attack while at the gym. Resuscitated by the defibrillator

She suddenly fell to the ground while walking on the treadmill. But the managers of the gym immediately understood that it was not an accident, but a heart attack. A 63-year-old woman from Como is hospitalized in serious conditions at the Sant’Anna hospital, where, however, she arrived conscious and lucid when her heart was stopped just a few minutes before her. And if, now, the doctors have hopes of being able to dissolve the prognosis, it is only for two factors: the presence of an early functioning defibrillator and the promptness with which the men of the sports facility intervened.

