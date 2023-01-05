She suddenly fell to the ground while walking on the treadmill. But the managers of the gym immediately understood that it was not an accident, but a heart attack. A 63-year-old woman from Como is hospitalized in serious conditions at the Sant’Anna hospital, where, however, she arrived conscious and lucid when her heart was stopped just a few minutes before her. And if, now, the doctors have hopes of being able to dissolve the prognosis, it is only for two factors: the presence of an early functioning defibrillator and the promptness with which the men of the sports facility intervened.