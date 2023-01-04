Melanie Rizzoli 03 January 2023

During the year 2022 that has just ended has recorded the death of many illustrious personalities, politicians, journalists, actors, sportsmen and religious figures, and also of many unknown people, but winter is the deadliest period, where the highest number of deaths, and it has been certified that this season kills 20 times more than in other months of the year. But why does this happen, and how does the cold affect our health? A study conducted in 13 countries around the world, including Italy, published by the scientific journal Lancet, has shown that it is not so much single days of extreme temperatures below zero that cause many deaths, as prolonged periods of negative peaks or below average to be responsible for the confirmed mortality. In fact, climatic factors and sudden changes in temperature are not the direct cause of ailments, but contribute to weakening the organism and making its defenses less effective, including the immune defenses called to overwork to repel climatic attacks. Cold therefore always has a negative effect on health, in particular by favoring vascular damage such as brain strokes and heart attacks, because with the cooling of the body there is a generalized vasoconstriction, the blood flow slows down, the blood becomes thicker, increasing the risk of the formation of thrombi and clots, with the well-known ischemic and infarct consequences to the detriment of the most important vital organs, i.e. the heart and the brain.

SEE COVID

The contribution to the lethality of viruses and bacteria in winter should not be underestimated, when with cold temperatures we tend to stay indoors, more in contact with others, in rooms that are not properly ventilated where the transmission of viral agents is favored and bacterial which find their natural habitat favoring infections and the proliferation of seasonal infectious diseases such as bronchitis, flu and pneumonia. The Covi-19 pandemic has also confirmed how much the body is more susceptible to direct or indirect infections and respiratory tract infections during the winter months.

INCONVENIENCES AND DISASTER

However, the cold also impacts during the daily and social life of people who are absolutely healthy and not at risk of disease, since road accidents due to icy roads, and fires and poisonings caused by malfunctioning stoves, chimneys and boilers contribute to increase the number of winter deaths. The past year has been defined as one of the hottest in recent decades, and much has been written and talked about global warming and its consequences, but the risk of death from high temperatures is not comparable to that of the cold. Heat kills by overheating the body and altering the balance between fluids and electrolytes, while cold slows down blood circulation to the epidermis, increases blood pressure and lowers the potential of the immune defenses, so the most fragile and most vulnerable categories, such as children, the elderly and the chronically ill, are the ones who experience the greatest consequences.

POOR SKINNY

People tend to be less active when it’s cold, they spend less time outdoors and in the sunlight, registering a decrease in the synthesis of Vitamin D, which contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system, whose weakening helps to promote disease. Furthermore, thin and underweight people are the ones who suffer the most damage from the fridge, and on them the rigid temperatures compromise the natural lipid film of the skin, made up of water and fat particles and whose task is to establish a skin function of defence, which in these slender people is lacking or non-existent, as well as the protective panniculus adipose barrier, with the consequence of also being deficient in those energy proteins which in emergency situations are useful to avoid the metabolic and vascular damages of low temperatures , for which these subjects have notoriously worse ability to adapt to adverse weather conditions. Globally for every death from heat there are 20 from cold, (over 2 million deaths from cold temperatures were recorded in 2020) and while heat can kill in hours, cold takes weeks to lead to death, unless vascular damage caused by vasoconstriction and thrombi and clots are so obstructive as to be fulminant.