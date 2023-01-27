Risk of cognitive problems if your heart doesn’t work well when you’re young. To say it is a Californian study published in Neurology. What does this research say? Claims that people who suffer from cardiovascular diseases before the age of 60 they may have a triple risk of experiencing early cognitive impairment. The study coordinated by the University of California San Francisco and published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, linked heart and brain. The problems of the second can be caused by the first.

FURTHER INFORMATION

«Cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease andstroke have been associated with a increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderlybut it is not known whether having these diseases before the age of 60 affects cognition and brain health later in life,” said the study’s lead author. Xiaqing Jiang.

Viagra is also good for the heart: it reduces the rate of death from heart disease by about 39%

The sample examined

The study looked at data from 3,146 people followed for 30 years, focusing mainly on the 5% of the sample who had had a cardiovascular problem at a young age: coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, carotid artery disease.

These people, in the surveys performed at the end of the study, tended to show worse scores on cognitive tests and changes in brain structure typical of aging. In particular, 13% of people with cardiovascular disease experienced cognitive impairment compared with 5% of those who did not have the disease.

Mental health, Covid and climate change rob half of Italians of sleep

“Our research suggests that a person’s 20s and 30s are a crucial time to begin protecting brain health through cardiovascular disease prevention and interventionJiang added. «Preventing these diseases can delay the onset of cognitive decline and promote a healthier brain throughout life.