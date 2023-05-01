Heart disease: the best diets to prevent it / Study: “DASH, Mediterranean and…”

According to a recent scientific declaration signed by leading nutrition experts in the United States, quoted by CNN, a healthy and correct diet can prevent the risk of developing heart disease. It is, at least according to data from the World Health Organization, the first cause of death for men and women all over the world, while too often the benefits that a healthy diet can bring to different levels of human health are ignored. The purpose of the study was to compare the 10 main and most popular diets in the world, ranking them precisely by virtue of their positive effects against heart disease.

Heart disease: what are the best diets to follow

To compare diets at the onset of heart disease, the researchers started from America Heart Association Dietary Guidelinesby defining a series of parameters. The reason for conducting the study, however, explains Dr Andrew Freemandirector of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health, who argues that “out of 1,000 cardiologists interviewed 5 or 6 years ago, we found that 90% of them know almost nothing about nutrition.”

Yet, according to the America Heart Association, diet is a real key to fighting and preventing the onset of heart disease. In particular, the study highlights that most plant-based diets, which include salt control and no alcohol, are generally quite good for the heart. The best, explains the study, is the the DASH diet against hypertension, 100% aligned with the guidelines, while in second place was identified the pescatarian diet (which allows eggs, dairy and fish). Our Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, it met the guidelines for the prevention of heart disease “only” at 89% (in any case ranking third) precisely because it does not provide for a limitation on the use of salt and suggests the consumption of at least a small glass of wine every day. Instead, reject the diets a very low carbohydrate contentsuch as Atkins, and diets ketogenic, even if defined as “well formulated”.

