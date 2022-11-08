The drug empagliflozin is able to counteract the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduce the risk of death. This is confirmed by the international EMPA-KIDNEY study carried out on 6,609 patients. There are 3 million Italians who suffer from diabetic disorders or heart failure, about 10% of the world population. On the other hand, 5 million deaths with a constantly growing number of cases, as this disease is related to other metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

The EMPA-KIDNEY international study, conducted by the University of Oxford with the participation of the IRCCS Policlinico San Martino di Genova, coordinating center for Italy, has shown that the therapy has no contraindications in patients and reduces the disease progression and the risk of cardiovascular death. Involved, in addition to Italy, 7 countries, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia, Japan and China, the survey was carried out on 6,609 patients with kidney problems, with and without diabetes. It aimed to verify the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin treatment in relation to reducing the progression of kidney disease and the risk of death. “Patients, with an average age of 63.8 years, were followed up for two years to assess the progress of the disease, mortality and hospitalizations” specifies Pontremoli, director of the Clinic of Internal Medicine 2 of the San Martino Polyclinic and full professor of Internal Medicine of the University of Genoa and national coordinator of the study. «Furthermore, – adds the expert – in the group that took empagliflozin there was a lower number of hospitalizations, with a reduction of 14% compared to the placebo group. This study – he points out – is important because it suggests the possibility of extending the use of empagliflozin in patients with chronic kidney problems even without diabetes. Furthermore – concludes Pontremoli – the treatment is destined to significantly influence therapeutic standards for the next 10-20 years. It will in fact improve the prognosis of renal patients, delaying the need to undergo dialysis and / or kidney transplantation and avoiding heart disease associated with kidney problems “.

Good news for chronic kidney disease patients

So early stop for the clinical study, whose positive effects recorded after the treatment, have already been published in the “New England Journal of Medicinè”. “Until now, the therapeutic strategy to slow down the worsening of the disease was traditionally based on the control and correction of renal and cardiovascular risk factors, such as blood pressure or glycemic index,” says Pontremoli. A strategy which, however, proved to be only partially effective, since most patients experienced a progressive deterioration of renal function. “Recently, first in patients with type 2 diabetes and also in patients with chronic kidney disease but without diabetes, glyphozines have shown a strong ability to slow down the evolution of the disease” adds Pontremoli.

What are the benefits of glyphzines

These drugs, in fact, are able to block the functioning of some kidney proteins, called sodium-glucose cotransporters, essential for maintaining optimal blood glucose levels. «The glyphozines» continues the professor «by inhibiting the functioning of these proteins, they prevent the accumulation of excess glucose that is expelled from the body through the urine. The passage of glucose through the kidney into the urine triggers mechanisms that bring multiple protective effects on the kidney cells.