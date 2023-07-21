Home » Heart failure and amyloidosis, a hope of improvement thanks to antibodies
Health

Heart failure and amyloidosis, a hope of improvement thanks to antibodies

by admin
Heart failure and amyloidosis, a hope of improvement thanks to antibodies

A swallow does not make spring. Let’s always keep this in mind, when we find ourselves reading studies related to very few people which obviously cannot lead to certain results to be extended to the population. That said, some good news should be reported. On the cell biology front, therefore, the research conducted by experts from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital coordinated by Marianna Fontana e Julian Gillmore paves the way for hope in the challenge of amyloidosis-related heart failure.

See also  Here is the false myth that deceives those suffering from thyroid by precluding them from these holidays

You may also like

Yes from the EMA to the first vaccine...

Understanding the Risks of High Temperatures: The Importance...

FINAL Inter-Pergolettese 10-0: poker from Lautaro, debuts for...

EMA Recommends Marketing Authorization for Abrysvo and Vaccine...

Diet and ice cream can coexist: how (and...

Covid variant, EG.5 checks out: it’s a special...

Breast cancer, write your story

The Key to Healthy and Effective Weight Loss:...

The portal of the Emilia-Romagna Cancer Registry —...

the heart to be transplanted travels in record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy