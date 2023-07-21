Heart failure and amyloidosis, a hope of improvement thanks to antibodies

A swallow does not make spring. Let’s always keep this in mind, when we find ourselves reading studies related to very few people which obviously cannot lead to certain results to be extended to the population. That said, some good news should be reported. On the cell biology front, therefore, the research conducted by experts from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital coordinated by Marianna Fontana e Julian Gillmore paves the way for hope in the challenge of amyloidosis-related heart failure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

