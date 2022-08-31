A step forward for patients with heart failure in whom the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) is preserved or is slightly reduced: we are talking about about half of the cases, for which there is currently little possibility of treatment. From the 2022 Congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), underway in Barcelona, ​​the new data of the Deliver study on the drug dapagliflozin arrive. The results, published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that dapagliflozin significantly reduced mortality or disease worsening compared to placebo in this category of patients as well: by 18%. The benefits of this drug therefore extend to the entire spectrum of patients with heart failure, regardless of the value of the ejection fraction. Not only that: a benefit on symptoms was shown (measured by the symptomatology score of the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire – KCCQ) and the safety of the drug was confirmed, as there were no differences between dapagliflozin and placebo with regard to adverse events.

What is heart failure

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive disease, which then worsens over time. Worldwide, it affects around 64 million people and is the main cause of hospitalization in the over 65s, entailing an important clinical and economic burden. Based on the ejection fraction of the left ventricle, i.e. the measurement of the percentage of blood that comes out of the heart each time it contracts, heart failure is classified into categories: HFrEF (LVEF less than or equal to 40%), HFmrEF (LVEF 41-49%, slightly reduced) and HFpEF (LVEF greater than or equal to 50%, preserved). The latest heart failure guidelines currently recommend inhibitors of the sodium-glucose co-transporter type 2 (SGLT2), a class to which dapagliflozin belongs, for the treatment of heart failure in these latter two categories as well.

An important confirmation

“The consistent results of the DELIVER study are important both because they clearly demonstrate the efficacy of dapagliflozin, and because they reinforce the latest international guidelines, which support a wider use of SGLT2 inhibitors in clinical practice,” he comments Michele Senni, Director of Cardiology 1 and of the Cardiovascular Department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo and Professor of Cardiology at the University of Milan Bicocca. The new data, in fact, add to those of the DAPA-HF study, the first with an SGLT2 inhibitor that demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality, providing further evidence in favor of the use of dapagliflozin as a basic therapy for patients with heart failure, regardless of the ejection fraction. “We must not forget – concludes the expert – that, in addition to the benefits for the treatment of heart failure, the SGLT2 class has already shown evident protective effects for two chronic diseases often related to it: kidney disease and diabetes mellitus. type 2. These multiple benefits, in light of the comprehensive and holistic vision strongly advocated by the scientific community, certainly recommend its use in a wide range of our patients ”.