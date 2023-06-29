Heart failure, symptoms and causes of “tired heart”

There are many people who suffer from heart failure, but what is it in reality? What are the causes and symptoms to watch out for.

Heart failure is a serious medical condition that affects the heart, preventing the heart pump from working normally.

This can lead to a number of debilitating symptoms and, in severe cases, can be fatal. In this article, we’ll explore the fundamentals of heart failure, including its understanding, diagnosis, and treatment.

Symptoms of “tired heart”

First, it’s important to understand how the healthy heart works. The heart is a muscular organ that pumps blood throughout the body. In a healthy heart, the chambers contract and relax in a synchronized manner to push blood through the blood vessels. Heart failure occurs when this pump process malfunctions.

What is heart failure and how to treat it (tantasalute.it)

Lo heart failure it can be caused by a variety of factors, including pre-existing heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions. Often, people with heart failure experience debilitating symptoms such as shortness of breath, edema, fatigue, coughing, and exhaustion.

The diagnosis of “tired heart” is not easy to perform. Your doctor might start you with a complete physical examwhich could include taking the blood pressure and thelisten to the heart with a stethoscope. If there is a suspicion of heart pathologies, the cardiologist prescribes blood tests, echocardiography or other forms of screening.

The good news is that it is heart failure it can be managed effectively with the right treatment which depends on the severity of the disease. In some cases, it may be enough to make some lifestyle changes, such as maintaining moderate physical activity and eating a balanced, low-salt diet. In other cases, you may need to take medications that help lower blood pressure and improve heart function. Among these drugs are JACE, beta blockers e diuretics.

In severe cases, you may need surgery to repair or replace heart valves or a paving coronary bypass.

Some patients with advanced heart failure may also be candidates for a heart transplant.

Management of heart failure requires constant attention to health and lifestyle. It is important to work closely with the doctor to ensure that symptoms are managed effectively and that treatments are adjusted according to the patient’s individual needs. Also, it matters adopt a healthy lifestylewhich includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, blood pressure control and avoiding smoking.

