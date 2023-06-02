Home » Heart Health: Here’s what to eat according to the American Heart Association
Health

Heart Health: Here’s what to eat according to the American Heart Association

by admin
Heart Health: Here’s what to eat according to the American Heart Association

We often forget that our whole life rests on the activity of a small organ called the heart. And that to keep it healthy we have to pay attention to what we eat.

Nowadays we have an endless list of diet foods to choose from – there is literally something for everyone. But what are the healthiest foods for the heart? In a statement just released, the American Heart Association rated 10 popular diets based on their standards for heart health. The results should be evaluated with extreme care: our lives are at stake.

As diets of all kinds proliferate, the amount of misinformation about them on social media has reached critical levels. (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

Diets that rank among the best for improving cardiometabolic health include the DASH-style food plan, the Mediterranean, pescatarian and vegetarian diets. While paleo and ketogenic diets were found to run counter to the association’s guidelines and do not classify as heart-healthy eating patterns.

The ideal diet for heart health

The number and variety of dietary patterns have proliferated in recent years and the amount of misinformation about it on social media has reached critical levels,” he said Christopher D. Gardner, chair of the committee that drafted the statement and professor of medicine at Stanford University.

The DASH-style meal plan, which stands for “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension,” received a perfect score. (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

“The general public — and many health professionals too — can rightfully be confused about eating healthy for the heart, and may feel they don’t have the time or training to evaluate different diets,” she said. “We hope our data will serve as tool for understanding which diets support good cardiometabolic health“.

The DASH-style meal plan, which stands for “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension”, received a perfect score by virtue of being low in salt, added sugar, alcohol, tropical oils, and processed foods, and the rich intake of non-starchy vegetables, fruit, whole grains and legumes. The Mediterranean diet, modeled on traditional local cuisines, values ​​fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts and whole grains. It ranked after DASH because it doesn’t “explicitly address added salt and include moderate alcohol consumption (rather than avoiding or limiting it),” the experts explain.

See also  What happens if I drink chamomile tea every day? "Caution"

And if paleolithic and low-carb ketogenic-type diets can guarantee improvements in body weight and blood sugar in the short term, they turn out to be among the worst options for heart health due to high levels of fat and limited content of fruits, whole grains, and legumes, which can lead to a reduction in fiber intake. “These diets are high in fat without restricting saturated fat. Consuming significant amounts of saturated fat and low levels of fiber are linked to the development of cardiovascular disease,” the note reads. Additionally, those formulas severely limit carbohydrates, our body’s primary fuel source.

You may also like

A new soap for poorer countries – Health

Anxiety and stress? No more junk food: This...

Anti-cancer foods, which are the best? A complete...

Stevia, aspartame: Which sweeteners are a healthy alternative...

Breast cancer in the early stages, so the...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of...

Bacteria in the kitchen, where to look and...

Lupus, Iaccarino (UniPd): “Biologicals reduce damage to organs...

A wait of at least a year for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy