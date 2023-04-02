An interactive website provides up-to-date information and useful tips for keeping cholesterol under control and lowering cardiovascular risk.

What is the leading cause of death in the world?

What causes four million deaths a year in Europe alone and affects about one in ten people in Italy are cardiovascular diseases. Heart attacks and strokes are far too frequent problems, yet many people still don’t know that being affected by them is not exclusively the result of chance: behind cardiovascular diseases there are risk factors that can be prevented. Smoking, overweight and hypertension are among the main ones, but today it is believed that hypercholesterolemia, i.e. the excess of “bad” cholesterol, is the real distinction. Keeping “bad” cholesterol levels low for as long as possible reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events. But you need to know where to start prevention.





Hypercholesterolemia, a silent enemy

Hypercholesterolemia is a silent pathological condition: it does not give symptoms, it is not perceived, and for this reason it is even more dangerous. It is due to high levels of cholesterol, particularly LDL cholesterol (low density lipoproteins), in the blood. Excess LDL cholesterol settles inside the arteries, infiltrates the walls and causes inflammation, causing the formation of plaques, the basis of atherosclerosis. Over time, atherosclerotic plaques grow at the expense of the vessel lumen and impede the blood supply to organs and tissues. Atherosclerosis can affect all large and medium-sized arteries, including the coronary, carotid, and cerebral arteries. Furthermore, the plaque can undergo spontaneous erosion, fissure or rupture, with the onset of the thrombotic process, which can rapidly occlude the vascular lumen and trigger an acute ischemic event or embolise in a peripheral vessel and obstruct it. Depending on the site of the obstruction, myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke, the main and most serious clinical consequences of atherosclerosis, may occur. Information is prevention In an era in which news and data can be found easily and immediately, this seems like a paradox. Yet still too many people ignore or overlook the serious consequences that high LDL cholesterol levels can have and don’t know when and how to start prevention. According to the latest update of the guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology and Atherosclerosis, in the adult population over 40 years of age, the optimal value of LDL cholesterol should not exceed 116 mg/dL, a value that decreases as the risk increases individually, up to a threshold of 55 mg/dL for people who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke.





To reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and counter its consequences, information is essential. In addition to being able to ask your family doctor, today there are various information channels that can be accessed easily and independently and which offer practical advice and indications to increase risk awareness. The site – included in the wider “AB Cholesterol” awareness campaign that Daiichi Sankyo, in collaboration with ATBV (Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology Study Group), carries out for the prevention of conditions of alteration of lipid levels (dyslipidemia) – represents an interactive and stimulating tool, capable of providing updated information, tools and suggestions useful for keeping cholesterol under control and thus lowering the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. In the section “Let’s talk about cholesterol”, for example, you can learn that cholesterol is an essential molecule for our body, which is not all “bad”; or that the increase in LDL cholesterol can be partially counteracted by proper nutrition, which can reduce blood levels by 5-10%. In the section “Let’s give a voice to the Expert”, then, there are dozens of interviews with clinicians to explore the various topics: from risk factors to preventive actions, from check-up exams to the various pharmacological therapies for the control of hypercholesterolemia , up to the importance of defining a personalized therapy and following it over time.





Those who want to test themselves and verify the degree of information and awareness achieved can try their hand at the questions of the “ABC Quiz”, or, within the educational game “Gino Escape – farther from cholesterol”, help Gino keep good health. At the end of the quizzes you can download the complete guide with useful information and suggestions for the fight against dyslipidemia.

That’s not all yet. On the site there is also the web series “Vicini di Colesterolo”, which in an ironic and amusing way, through the characters of the head concierge Esterina, the cardiologist Doctor Bianchi, the serial jammer Amedeo and the other condominiums, shows incorrect and correct behavior in everyday life to help the user avoid frustrating his fight against high cholesterol. All accompanied by interviews with specialists who argue from a medical point of view why it is so important to keep cholesterol levels under control.

