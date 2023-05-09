Heart health, the secret is in the fruit (fresh and dried), according to nutritionists

Preserving heart health is possible starting from a correct diet. Here’s what the experts recommend.

“Food is the first medicine“: perhaps someone has already heard these words from grandparents, who in their wisdom knew how to live well. Science now demonstrates what man has always intuited: that a healthy diet makes you live longer and better.

Luckily today, if we want to improve the way we feed ourselves, we have professionals and doctors at our disposalwho can advise us – based on our condition – on the best way forward.

Anyway, some “general” rules can be adopted by everyoneand among these there is the inclusion of certain foods in the diet, which can bring many benefits.

Focusing in particular on the heart muscle healthhere’s what the products are food and add to shopping cartand how to take them correctly.

Cure for Heart Health: Fresh and dried fruits

You don’t count the Scientific studies which demonstrate how the lack of some elementslike them Vitaminsyou inevitably increase the risk of developing diseaseincluding those cardiocircolatorie. Here, before getting to the worst, we can give our body everything it needs to stay fit.

Meanwhile, since the disease arises from a series of concomitant causes and factors and not by a single eventuality, we must take care of ourselves in all aspects, even the mental one. It is well known, and many studies have been produced also in this juncture, that lonely, depressed or highly stressed subjects encounter forms of Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

But now let’s move on to lList of foods that will be good for our Heartand also al gusto: because a healthy diet can also be very pleasant to adopt. Among the other foods “friends of the heart”, undoubtedly include the fresh and dried fruit, that’s why:

All types of fruits and especially the red ones are a rich source of vitamine (A, B1, B2, B3 e C) substances capable of safeguarding the circulation, the arteries and therefore the heart. Nutritionists recommend putting it in the shopping cart Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, all citrus fruits, but also Papaya, Mango, Kiwi , and of course depending on the season. The habit of eating cherries, melons and pineapples must not be missing. All these delights contain a great many Natural antioxidants which contrast/eliminate free radicals, lower “bad” cholesterol and fight hypertension. We should eat at least 3 servings a day.

In addition to fresh fruit, that too dry contains very precious substances for the Heart, such as Vitamin E and Omega-3s, which carry out a sort of "cleaning" of the arteries in a natural way. With 10-15 gr. per day of Walnuts, hazelnuts and peanuts we will give the beneficial substances to the body, which will use them to protect the heart.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)