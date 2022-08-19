Relax with a 15-minute sauna session after exercising it protects against cardiovascular disease more than exercise alone.

According to a small Finnish study, coordinated by the University of Jyväskylä and published in the American Journal of Physiology.

The team of researchers compared 47 people, divided into two groups: the first performed 50 minutes of exercise, three times a week (each session consisted of 20 minutes of resistance exercise, followed by 30 minutes of aerobic exercise); the second group did the same exercise program and then relaxed with a 15-minute sauna session.

After 8 weeks, the researchers compared the health benefits of the program run and found that adding saunas to regular exercise led to further improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels than regular exercise alone.

For Earric Lee, first signer of the study, “the results of the study support regular sauna use in addition to physical activity and show promise especially for those with less exercise capacity.”

© All rights reserved