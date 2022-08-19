Home Health Heart more protected with the sauna after exercise
Health

Heart more protected with the sauna after exercise

by admin
Heart more protected with the sauna after exercise

Relax with a 15-minute sauna session after exercising it protects against cardiovascular disease more than exercise alone.
According to a small Finnish study, coordinated by the University of Jyväskylä and published in the American Journal of Physiology.
The team of researchers compared 47 people, divided into two groups: the first performed 50 minutes of exercise, three times a week (each session consisted of 20 minutes of resistance exercise, followed by 30 minutes of aerobic exercise); the second group did the same exercise program and then relaxed with a 15-minute sauna session.
After 8 weeks, the researchers compared the health benefits of the program run and found that adding saunas to regular exercise led to further improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels than regular exercise alone.
For Earric Lee, first signer of the study, “the results of the study support regular sauna use in addition to physical activity and show promise especially for those with less exercise capacity.”

© All rights reserved

See also  'On preventing conflict of interest in the medicine market' 'Prevention is a safeguard of our extraordinary NHS'

You may also like

Liver Diseases, Discoveries of Widespread Hidden Causes –...

The music that goes around: twenty years of...

Join the QuakeCon festivities and play five classic...

The music that goes around: twenty years of...

Continuing the story of the 1999 work, Appeal...

a true ally of health!

TV, in the US for the first time...

Devil’s Bane: Soul Liberation comes to PS, Xbox,...

woman in isolation, take mosquito prophylaxis

The Netflix subscription with advertising will not allow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy