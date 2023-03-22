The roast and the cookies are fragrant, the family is together. But what promises peace and quiet can become a source of stress – and a real danger. Studies show that the number of heart attacks skyrockets on the holidays. Triggers can be heated discussions or conflicts – in combination with greasy food and alcohol. It is well known that goose legs and the like can affect the heart. But mental well-being is also related to heart health. This is less familiar – and not just a Christmas phenomenon.

Stress and heart health – the facts Countless studies have proven the connection. Stressful events, financial worries or stress are important for the development and maintenance of heart problems, says the German Society for Cardiology in a position paper in 2018. Based on 189 studies, the experts conclude: Coronary heart disease, cardiac arrhythmias, heart attacks and high blood pressure are demonstrably linked to mental well-being. If the psyche is out of balance, the heart can also be out of sync.

Hectic, excessive demands, time pressure “If you ask people after a heart attack what they think was the reason, the answer is usually: stress.” Dieter Benninghoven, senior psychologist and psychotherapist at the Mühlenberg Clinic in Holstein Switzerland. Long-term stress is particularly dangerous: constant hectic activity, constant excessive demands, daily time pressure, rivalry at work, little or no breaks.

If the psyche is burdened, it often affects the heart as well "The World Health Organization (WHO) even recently classified stress as one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular diseases," emphasizes Dr. Ulrike Rudolph from the Leipzig University Hospital. Above all, excessive stress at work is considered risky. "Anyone who works more than 55 hours a week has a higher risk of cardiovascular disease," she explains. People in shift and night work are particularly stressed. "Often it is emotional events that trigger a heart attack: the death of a relative, an accident or an argument. Unfortunately, even pleasant surprises can sometimes be too much," says Dr. Rudolph. According to studies, the risk of heart attack in such exceptional situations is up to 21 times higher than on the days before.

How to prevent The positive news: As powerful as our mental well-being influences the pump, heart problems can be prevented with psychological means (live healthy and keep stress low). According to the German Society for Cardiology, living conditions and behavior weigh even more than a genetic predisposition. So it’s worth doing something good for your heart – regardless of whether there are heart problems in the family, risk factors such as diabetes already play a role or someone has no previous illness.

Which increases the risk of heart attack Diabetes, smoking, obesity and high blood pressure are recognized risk factors for heart disease. Depression has a similarly disastrous effect on the heart. With them, the risk of heart problems increases by a factor of five, reports a research team from the Medical University in Lublin, Poland. Tipp: If you want to check your blood pressure: Here you will find the best blood pressure monitors tested by Stiftung Warentest. We also looked at which drugs are effective against high blood pressure.

Loneliness is just as distressing as smoking But constant negative feelings such as anger, fear or depression can also get to the heart in the long run. They are considered just as risky as bad cholesterol levels and too little exercise. This is documented by a review from the USA with findings from several hundred thousand people. Another study based on data from over 300,000 people showed that loneliness is just as stressful as smoking.

Always in survival mode What is the connection between what we think and feel and our organ system? It manifests itself in two ways: On the one hand, biological mechanisms in the body are triggered by thoughts and feelings. Everyone knows this from their own experience: When we are in love, our hearts jump. If we are frightened, it races. When we get angry, some people’s heads turn red – a sign of high blood pressure. See also Steam under Windows can also install Steam Deck UI, turning ordinary PC into Steam game console | XFastest News

Fight or flee The patterns have not changed since ancient times. For example, the body of our ancestors reacted to saber-toothed tigers in such a way that it could fight the animal or flee from it. "In moments of stress or fear, our nervous system still responds with increased blood pressure and releases more fats and sugars into the blood, which should provide us with enough energy for fight or flight in the demanding situation," explains psychologist Benninghoven. In a continuous loop, these mechanisms are harmful and can trigger pathological processes. Deposits form in the blood vessels. Stress hormones cause inflammation there. The heart works at full speed for too long, cannot recover and stumbles. Tipp: Look for relaxation options. Good meditation apps and mindfulness exercises can help, or a cure or vacation.

frustration and alcohol At the same time, our mental life often does not influence our behavior for the better, especially in stressful times. “When smokers are stressed, they smoke even more. Those who come home from work get less exercise, but usually eat unhealthier and greasy food,” says Benninghoven. In addition, alcohol is used by many to wind down at the end of the day. All this is not good for the heart and circulation.