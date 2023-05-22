Heart risk could be read from hair, study shows

They are the biggest killer in Germany: Cardiovascular diseases kill more than 300,000 people every year. Often they are related to a bad lifestyle, unhealthy eating, lack of exercise. Stress also plays a role. And the latter can even be seen in the hair, as a new study shows.

Stress hormone in hair indicates heart risk

Scientists from Erasmus University Rotterdam have now found that the detection of a certain hormone in people’s hair indicates whether this person has an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This is the steroid hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress.

“There is ample evidence that chronic stress is a serious factor in overall health,” says lead author Eline van der Valk circulatory diseases.” Cortisol belongs to the group of glucocorticoids.

The researchers had analyzed the hair samples from over 6,000 men and women for their cortisol levels. They were then observed for an average of five to seven years. 133 of them developed cardiovascular disease. The scientists then adjusted for risk factors such as

Alter

Gender

Taillenumfang

Smoking

hypertension and

Typ-2-Diabetes.

They finally found that people with long-term higher cortisol levels were twice as likely to have a cardiovascular event such as a stroke or heart attack. The risk was even three times higher for young people under the age of 57.

“We hope that hair analysis can ultimately prove to be a useful test that can help doctors determine which individuals are at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease,” said study author Elisabeth van Rossum. “Then perhaps in the future, specifically combating the effects of stress hormones in the body could become a new treatment goal.”

The authors acknowledge several limitations of the study. Important above all: The study is an observational study that does not prove that stress really causes cardiovascular disease – but only indicates that there is a connection.

They published their findings at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Dublin, Ireland.

How to protect yourself from heart disease

In order to protect yourself from heart disease, it is therefore necessary to reduce stress. This is also explained by Stefan Waller, also known as “Dr. Heart” known, in a video at FOCUS online: “Avoid permanent stress and spend enough time in peace and leisure with yourself so that you can switch off regularly.”

You can also take two other simple actions. He gives the following tips:

Get moving every day. Get your circulation going every day by doing sports, for example. Eat real, unprocessed and plant-based foods that you process yourself.

With this lifestyle, you can often improve your blood lipid levels and blood pressure levels. To check this, speak to your doctor.

More health news:

The disease-causing fungus “Candida auris”, which is resistant to many drugs, continues to spread. It can be deadly, especially for immunocompromised people. The World Health Organization classifies it as an “urgent threat”. As new data shows, the number of cases is now also increasing in Germany.

Enough exercise, lots of vegetables, no cigarettes: A healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of many diseases. Is it still worth changing something at 60, 70 or 80? Yes, years of life can be gained – and quality of life.