news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – Covid can considerably increase the risk of cardiovascular events, even serious ones such as heart attack, stroke or thrombi and also the risk of death in the months following recovery. The risk is highest in the first 30 days, but remains high even after a certain period of time. This was revealed by a large study by the UK Biobank, published in the Heart. The work involved 53,613 individuals, of which 17,871 had Covid between March 2020 and March 2021.

Of the Covid patients, 2,700 were hospitalized due to the infection, while about 860 from other causes. The rest of the patients did not need hospital care. It was found that, compared to their peers who had not contracted the virus, those who had it but were not hospitalized for the infection were almost 3 times more likely to have a blood clot (venous thrombosis) and more than 10 times greater than dying from any cause. Those who were hospitalized due to Covid had a higher risk of all outcomes considered. They were 27 times more likely to develop a venous thrombus, 21.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure, and 17.5 times more likely to have stroke. The risk of having atrial fibrillation diagnosed was almost 15 times higher, that of pericarditis almost 14 times higher and that of heart attack almost 10 times higher. Deaths were also higher among Covid recovered: those hospitalized for the virus were 118 times more likely to die than those who did not need hospital care, while Covid patients hospitalized for other reasons were 64 times more likely to die. to die.

Most diagnoses of cardiovascular disease, particularly atrial fibrillation, thrombosis, pericarditis and death from any cause, occurred within the first 30 days of infection and among those hospitalized for Covid. The results suggest the opportunity to make a therapeutic prophylaxis based on anticoagulant drugs of at least one week in Covid patients, especially those at risk. (HANDLE).