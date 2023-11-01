Heart transplant: Second patient dies after pig heart transplant

Six weeks after the second successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart in the US state of Maryland, the patient died. The treating doctors said 58-year-old Marine veteran Lawrence Faucette had been dead since Monday.

Faucette had suffered from a life-threatening heart defect but was ineligible for a traditional heart transplant. Finally, on September 20th, a pig’s heart was inserted into his body.

In the first four weeks after the operation, his heart appeared healthy, the university hospital said. As late as mid-October she reported that he could stand. But Faucette’s heart had recently shown rejection reactions, the doctors reported. After his death, heart surgeon Muhammad Mohiuddin, who was involved in the experiment, assured that his team would analyze what had happened to the heart.

Faucette’s wife Anne also released a statement through University Hospital. Her husband “knew his time with us would be short.” “He never imagined he would survive this long.”

Genetically modified pig heart

Faucette was the second person to receive a pig heart transplant. The team from Maryland attempted the world‘s first transplant of its kind last year. The patient, David Bennett, only survived for two months. The heart failed for reasons that are not entirely clear. Signs of a swine virus were found inside the organ. For the trial with Faucette, among other things, the virus tests had been improved.

Attempts to transplant organs from animals to humans – so-called xenotransplantations – have failed for decades because the human immune system immediately destroyed the foreign tissue. The pig from which the heart came had therefore been genetically modified. Experts eliminated a gene that produces a certain sugar and triggers the strong immune reaction in the patient. They also switched off another gene that causes tissue to grow excessively.

Animal organs will save lives in the future

Doctors have been striving to use animal organs for life-saving transplants for decades. Previous attempts failed, primarily because the patient’s body quickly rejected the animal organ. In 1984, an infant lived with a baboon’s heart for 21 days, after which such experiments were largely discontinued.

There are massive shortages of donor organs. Last year there were only more than 4,100 heart transplants in the USA, which was a record high. At the same time, the supply of donor organs is so scarce that only those patients with the best chance of survival are usually accepted. Scientists hope that xenotransplants can one day make up for the severe shortage of human organ donations.

Herztransplantation

Who needs a heart transplant?



More than 1,000 people were on the transplant list in 2020, almost 340 received a donor heart. In most cases, patients suffer from dilated or ischemic cardiomyopathy, both of which are Heart muscle diseases. In dilated cardiomyopathy, the heart becomes increasingly larger and can no longer pump the same amount of blood. It is usually hereditary. In ischemic cardiomyopathy, the blood vessels are so damaged that they can no longer supply the heart with enough blood. It can be a result of high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking.

How does the process work?



In order to be put on the transplant list, the patient must first be extensively examined. A panel of specialists at the treating clinic decides whether he or she is a candidate and sends one Recommendation to the Eurotransplant placement agency in the Netherlands. There, another committee reviews all test results. The moment it accepts a patient, they are placed on the waiting list for a donor heart.

If an organ is donated, a computer program compares the data with the patients on the waiting list and determines the recipient – depending on urgency and likelihood of success.

How long do heart transplant patients live?



Ten years after the transplantn are still alive sixty percent of the patients. The longest surviving patient was transplanted more than 25 years ago.

