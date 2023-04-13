Pay attention to heart health it is of great importance and it is possible to do this by maintaining one healthy lifestyle and performing regular visits to the cardiologistaccording to the indications of your doctor who take into account age, gender and any risk factors.

Also, the presence of some symptoms may suggest the need for referral to a specialist cardiologist. With which symptoms decide to make a cardiological visit?

We talk about it with the doctor Alessandro Sticchicardiologist at the IRCCS Humanitas Rozzano Clinical Institute and at the Humanitas Medical Care clinics.

Chest pain

Il chest pain it is the one most commonly associated with a heart problem. It can occur at rest or during physical effort and, with very different characteristics from person to person, from the more common sense of oppression to other forms, it can be due obstructive coronary disease.

Dyspnea: when you are out of breath

The dyspneaor shortness of breath, can be associated with disorders of various kinds, from cardiac disorders, often in association with efforts and/or palpitations, or to pneumological, metabolic, neurological or even psychological disorders, such as states of anxiety e panic. The specialist, through the interview with the patient, and personalized insights, will be able to distinguish the dyspnoea of cardiac origin both by specific characteristics, such as the occurrence of physical effortsfor example climbing a flight of stairs, or connected to specific body positions, like that supinewith the need for more than one pillow to breathe better.

This type of dyspnea occurs because the heart is unable to provide an adequate blood supply to the body in case of effort, or fails to support its pump function, causing stagnation in the lung area which can lead to cases more serious a pulmonary edema.

Risk factors for dyspnea of ​​cardiac origin are the diseases of the cardiac musclethe valvular diseaseor the coronary artery blood supply deficit in which patients experience dyspnea instead of the more common chest pain as a symptom following a narrowing of the coronary arteries.

Syncope and pre-syncope (“dizziness”): attention to arrhythmias and valvulopathies

The syncope involves a loss of consciousness, or as more commonly called “one fainting”, sudden and seemingly unmotivated. Pre-syncope, on the other hand, is configured as a milder form, which does not arrive as gravity at complete fainting but stops at dizziness or light-headedness. How do we distinguish these symptoms from the impression of faintness caused by conditions such as low pressure or anxiety? Often these events are extemporaneous in nature, fainting in fact, in these cases, is not usually anticipated by any particular sensation. However, in some cases there may be early symptoms such as the sensation of the heart beating quickly or slowly. The main risk factors for syncope are:

Arrhythmias must arouse particular attention, since they can cause very severe problems and be fatal for the patient’s life. The arrhythmias that can cause syncope are distinguished in forms of bradycardia e tachycardia: extreme bradycardia up to electrical conduction block causes an interruption of the heartbeat for a few seconds, which leads to a decrease in blood flow to the brain; while the ventricular tachycardia it is a rapid and disorderly beat that prevents the heart from filling with blood and can lead to cardiac arrest.

As far as valvulopathies are concerned, we must mention aortic stenosis or the pathological narrowing of the valve which represents the single point of passage of all the blood in the body.

Palpitations: when you have the “thump in the heart”

It happens to hear the so-called “thump in the heart”, that “skipping a beat” feeling that can often indicate the presence of extrasystoles. Sometimes it may happen that you feel a particularly strong heartbeat. We are faced with what we call palpitations and which can be associated with situations within normal limits or be the indicator of a more serious problem.

In case of palpitations, therefore, it is advisable to ask for a cardiological consultation, useful for distinguishing between forms of extrasistolia, sinus tachycardia, ventricular or other arrhythmias, which may be associated with physical exertion, psychological stress, fever or other ailments. The ventricular form, mentioned earlier, can have fatal consequences and must therefore be treated promptly.

Others symptoms that should not be underestimated I am:

When to visit a cardiologist

The cardiology visit it is the fundamental tool for monitoring the health of one’s heart, diagnosing any pathologies and accessing all the necessary information on the prevention of heart disease. All people over the age of 40 should carry out, in the absence of symptoms, a check-up every 5 years. On the other hand, anyone who should complain of any of the symptoms we have listed must inform them with the necessary speed. the cardiologist specialist and evaluate together with what frequency to carry out the subsequent checks.

In addition to the cardiology visit, there are some test di screening which help to keep heart conditions under control and which, in some cases, must be repeated regularly. Among these the main ones are:

Blood pressure detection : high blood pressure can present asymptomatic, so it is necessary to measure it specifically to evaluate whether or not it is normal. Healthy people with blood pressure usually between 120 and 80 mmHg should have it measured once a year .

: high blood pressure can present asymptomatic, so it is necessary to measure it specifically to evaluate whether or not it is normal. Healthy people with blood pressure usually between 120 and 80 mmHg should have it measured . Cholesterolemia : it is the measurement of cholesterol levels and is carried out at the same time as blood tests. It is important to avoid accumulation of “fat” in the blood vessels and should be done every 4-6 years . Patients presenting risk factors for stroke and heart disease, on the other hand, they must carry it out more frequently .

: it is the measurement of cholesterol levels and is carried out at the same time as blood tests. It is important to avoid accumulation of “fat” in the blood vessels and should be done . Patients presenting for stroke and heart disease, on the other hand, they must carry it out . Blood sugar test : it is used to evaluate blood glucose levels which, if too high, can diagnose insulin resistance and diabetes, among the main risk factors for heart disease. Blood glucose testing also takes place at the same time as blood tests and people in normal health should do so approximately every 12 months .

: it is used to evaluate blood glucose levels which, if too high, can diagnose insulin resistance and diabetes, among the main risk factors for heart disease. Blood glucose testing also takes place at the same time as blood tests and people in normal health should do so . Body mass index: Helps you control an important risk factor for heart disease such as being overweight.

