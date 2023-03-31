Il stomach ache, or stomach acid, is a very common annoyance that manifests itself more after the age of 50. The causes can be very different: poor diet, stress, specific pathologies such as gastroesophageal reflux.

What are the remedies for heartburn, and which foods are best avoided in order not to suffer from stomach acid?

Let’s go deeper into the subject with the doctor Gaia Pellegattagastroenterologist at Humanitas Rozzano and at the clinics of Humanity Medical Care Premuda e Humanity Medical Care Assago (Milano):

What is heartburn?

Heartburn (or prose) is a discomfort that is felt in the chest, behind the sternum, which can be perceived in association with the sensation of acidity.

Il nuisance – in some cases pain – it radiates from the stomach, to the chest, to the area between the shoulder blades until it reaches, in some cases, even the throat and jaw.

I pains they can get worse when we lean forwardin order to compress the stomach, or in the supine position, for example lying down immediately after eating, as the lying position makes the appearance of gastroesophageal refluxa disorder that is characterized by the ascent of stomach contents into the esophagus, with a consequent sensation of retrosternal heartburn e regurgitation.

Heartburn: the causes

There are many reasons that can cause stomach acid:

Minor continence of diaphragm (the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen) and the oesophageal-gastric junction (the passageway between the esophagus and the stomach) which fail to prevent stomach contents from flowing back up into the esophagus (gastroesophageal reflux);

(the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen) and the oesophageal-gastric junction (the passageway between the esophagus and the stomach) which fail to prevent stomach contents from flowing back up into the esophagus (gastroesophageal reflux); Excessive production of acidic juices from the stomach;

from the stomach; Increased pressure on the stomach, due, for example, to overweight in the abdomen or in the pregnancy ;

in the abdomen or in the ; Irregular pastries too fat, too abundant with consequent slow emptying of the stomach;

too fat, too abundant with consequent slow emptying of the stomach; The intake of certain foods, spices, acidic foods, alcoholic beverages, coffee, perhaps before going to sleep;

Recruitment of determined drugs especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( FANS );

especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( ); Smoke;

Stress;

Diet radically changed in a short time.

Heartburn: what to eat

As for nutrition, those with heartburn should avoid:

wine and spirits;

spicy foods;

fried foods;

sausages;

too hot liquids;

sodas;

caffeine and caffeine-based drinks;

spices in large quantities.

And to limitInstead:

pomodoro;

citrus fruits;

fresh milk and dairy products, including yogurt;

Red meat;

vinegar;

pickles;

cacao.

However, it is important to specify that everyone reacts differently to the consumption of the same foods, and what causes heartburn in one person may not give heartburn in another.

Heartburn: the remedies

Stomach acidity can be occasional (for example, it can appear after a large meal). Or it can occur frequently, such as after every meal or several times during the week, and could therefore be a sign of a more complex disorder.

Where the disorder persists or occurs with a certain frequency, it is appropriate make one gastroenterological visit. The gastroenterologist specialist will evaluate the execution of in-depth examinations, will suggest any appropriate lifestyle changes and will provide indications regarding the therapy which – for example in the case of gastroesophageal reflux – can be used specific drugs such as antacids, proton pump inhibitors (drugs that block acid production in the stomach) or prokinetic drugs.

How to prevent heartburn

Per prevent heartburnit can be useful:

Chew well and slowly;

Eat small but frequent meals;

Do not lie down immediately after eating;

Do regular physical activity;

Use spices that can aid digestion;

Drink herbal teas and infusions (perhaps with fennel or ginger and lemon);

Control stressors as much as possible.

