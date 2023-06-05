Home » heartburn|stomach pressure|stomach pain|bloating | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
heartburn|stomach pressure|stomach pain|bloating | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Heartburn has become a common side effect of our mostly unbalanced diet. Our stomachs also resent the “wake-up” coffee and the “luxury foods” alcohol and nicotine that are consumed too frequently and in too large quantities. However, even the best menu is of little use if you eat too quickly and don’t chew and break up the food sufficiently.

Hectic rush and stress do the rest to put pressure on the stomach, which then defends itself in the form described. In the long term, a carefully put together menu, eating slowly and avoiding hectic rush and stress as much as possible helps. But that is often easier said than done and is not helpful in the case of acute heartburn. Appropriate medication from the pharmacy or the well-stocked drugstore, which binds the stomach acid, brings the desired relief. However, if you suffer from heartburn more frequently and very severely, you should definitely see a doctor.

But not only the stomach, we also strain our intestines unduly through improper diet, hasty eating, too little physical activity and an overall unhealthy lifestyle. Too much raw food, hot spices, legumes, onions, cabbage, fried meat, fatty foods, but also coffee, chocolate and coarsely ground whole grain products promote gas formation in this part of our digestive system. Unpleasant, sometimes painful flatulence is the result. A balanced diet can also help here. In addition: By eating slowly, chewing thoroughly and promoting blood circulation – how about a little exercise? – you can do a lot to improve gas exchange between the intestines, blood and lungs. In acute cases, your pharmacist can also help with suitable preparations.

