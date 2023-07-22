Hearty-sweet fruit bruschetta with pomegranate and avocado

Of course, the classic bruschetta with tomatoes and onions are a treat for the palate. But sometimes you feel like something new and maybe even unusual. How about these fruit bruschetta with pomegranate?

The sweetness of pomegranate seeds and hearty avocado – a combination that hardly anyone can resist. The fruit bruschetta (and not “bruscetta” as some may mistakenly think) whets the appetite without being too filling, making it perfect as a cold summer appetizer. How to make bruschetta with pomegranate and avocado?

Fruit Bruschetta with Pomegranate and Avocado – Easy recipe

You can find out how to make the delicious fruit bruschetta yourself in the following recipe in a matter of seconds.

Ingredients for the pomegranate and avocado bruschetta

For a loaf (about 15 slices):

1 ciabatta 2 avocados, peeled, seeded and diced 1 pomegranate 50g feta (or more to taste) 2 cloves of garlic, chopped 50-70ml olive oil 1 sprig of parsley, chopped salt

Prepare fruit bruschetta for vegetarian dishes

Slice the ciabatta and place on a baking sheet. Drizzle it with the oil. Bake at 190 degrees for about 5 minutes. In the meantime, get the seeds out of the pomegranate (better wear an apron as the juice can splatter quite a bit). Spread the avocado on the bread slices Crumble the feta on top. Salt. Top the bruschetta without tomato with the parsley and pomegranate seeds.

Tipp: You can also mash the avocado and spread it on bread like a dip. For a heartier version, prepare the avocado bruschetta with tomato. Instead of feta, mozzarella is also suitable, while you can use tomato spice for seasoning.

We promise – if you love the classic bruschette but are also open to more exotic variations, you will fall in love with this recipe!

