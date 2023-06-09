Heat Action Day 2023: Invitation to the central event / Germany …

German Medical Association

Berlin (ots)

Dear Colleagues,

As a result of climate change, there are more hot days with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and longer and more intense periods of heat – also in Germany. Heat is a health hazard and can lead to heat stress, heat exhaustion and even life-threatening situations. Pre-existing conditions can get worse. In addition, there is the multiple burden of air pollution in combination with high ground-level ozone concentrations, which poses a risk in particular for older people and those with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Despite these massive health hazards, there is insufficient preparation for the heat. Heat action plans have so far only been introduced in a few municipalities and the health and social services have not yet adequately fulfilled their responsibilities. Only a few healthcare facilities have their own heat protection plans. More attention to the dangers of heat is also required in the education, training and further education of the health professions.

With the nationwide heat action day initiated by the German Medical Association and KLUG – German Alliance for Climate Change and Health, we want to draw attention to the necessary precautions for extreme heat events. The development and implementation of heat action plans to protect human health and the establishment of local heat protection alliances in all communities are required.

We would like to cordially invite you to the central event of the Heat Action Day 2023 “Making Germany heat-resistant – we take responsibility”. You are welcome to attend in person. The event will also be streamed live on the website of the German Medical Association.

Please register for the event via the following link or by email to [email protected].

You can find more information about the event at www.baek.de/veranstaltungen/weitere-veranstaltungen/wärmeaktionstag

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell