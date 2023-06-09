Home » Heat Action Day 2023: Invitation to the central event / Germany …
Health

Heat Action Day 2023: Invitation to the central event / Germany …

by admin
Heat Action Day 2023: Invitation to the central event / Germany …

German Medical Association

Berlin (ots)

Dear Colleagues,

As a result of climate change, there are more hot days with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and longer and more intense periods of heat – also in Germany. Heat is a health hazard and can lead to heat stress, heat exhaustion and even life-threatening situations. Pre-existing conditions can get worse. In addition, there is the multiple burden of air pollution in combination with high ground-level ozone concentrations, which poses a risk in particular for older people and those with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Despite these massive health hazards, there is insufficient preparation for the heat. Heat action plans have so far only been introduced in a few municipalities and the health and social services have not yet adequately fulfilled their responsibilities. Only a few healthcare facilities have their own heat protection plans. More attention to the dangers of heat is also required in the education, training and further education of the health professions.

With the nationwide heat action day initiated by the German Medical Association and KLUG – German Alliance for Climate Change and Health, we want to draw attention to the necessary precautions for extreme heat events. The development and implementation of heat action plans to protect human health and the establishment of local heat protection alliances in all communities are required.

We would like to cordially invite you to the central event of the Heat Action Day 2023 “Making Germany heat-resistant – we take responsibility”. You are welcome to attend in person. The event will also be streamed live on the website of the German Medical Association.

See also  Late snow is a small ray of hope for Swiss glaciers

Please register for the event via the following link or by email to [email protected].

You can find more information about the event at www.baek.de/veranstaltungen/weitere-veranstaltungen/wärmeaktionstag

Press contact:

German Medical Association
Department of Politics and Communication
Herbert-Lewin-Platz 1
10623 Berlin
Tel.: (030) 4004 56 700
Fax: (030) 4004 56 707
E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy