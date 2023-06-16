Heat Action Day: Experts call for rapid action on heat protection

German Medical Association

Heat protection must no longer remain a niche topic in Germany. Politics, business and society urgently need to arm themselves against heat waves, otherwise there is a risk of even more heat-related health damage and deaths in the future. That is the message of the event “Make Germany heat-resilient – we take responsibility” as part of the heat action day, which the German Medical Association organized together with the German Alliance for Climate Change and Health (KLUG). In the presence of Sabine Dittmar, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Health, experts from the health care system and climate research discussed measures for better heat protection at the specialist conference in the German Medical Association.

dr Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association: “Germany is lagging behind other countries when it comes to heat protection. A look at France shows this, for example. It is therefore good that Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has finally announced a nationwide heat protection plan. But heat protection is not just a task for politicians. It is a task for society as a whole. We need Clear, coordinated responsibilities at all decision-making levels at federal, state and local level, but also in healthcare facilities, day-care centers, schools and companies It is essential to involve doctors with their specialist knowledge and practical know-how in the planning and implementation of heat protection measures .”

dr Peter Bobbert, President of the Berlin Medical Association: “Last summer, 4,500 people died in Germany from the heat. As a society, we have to protect vulnerable groups in particular, such as the elderly, those with previous illnesses, children and pregnant women. Our health system is currently unable to absorb a real heat wave that lasts longer than two or three days . The regulations for such a disaster should not only be made when the disaster is there. This requires long-term preparation. It is therefore a glimmer of hope that the Federal Minister of Health now wants to take concrete measures to protect against heat. I very much hope that these Words are followed by deeds.”

dr Martin Herrmann, Chairman of the German Alliance for Climate Change and Health: “Every mayor, every district administrator, every clinic director, every headmistress, every head of human resources must be aware of the risk of heat to those entrusted to them – and how to deal with it. In addition, we make clear demands on the legislator: heat protection must be on the federal, state – and municipal level are enshrined in law, such as fire protection.”

Prof. Dr. Hans-Otto Pörtner, Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Center for Polar and marine research, Bremerhaven: “With its heat protection plans, Germany must also see itself in an international context, where the loss of human habitation is becoming apparent in some areas of the tropics due to hostile conditions. This also shows us the limits of human adaptation. The best health protection lies in the Stopping climate change and limiting warming in such a way that the necessary adaptation measures such as heat protection can also have an optimal effect.”

Univ.-Prof. dr medical Claudia Hornberg, Dean of the OWL Medical Faculty, Bielefeld: “Due to climate change, heat waves will occur more frequently and more intensely in the future. Heat primarily affects cities that heat up during the day and no longer cool down at night. Cities have to adapt to climate change. Green spaces and urban water bodies, cool places, drinking water dispensers, unsealed floors and Cold air aisles help.”

Prof. Dr. medical Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann, environmental doctor, Augsburg: “Especially when it comes to the danger of heat, we feel that we as humans have limits to adaptation. Humans die from a body temperature of 42 degrees. That’s why we absolutely need both – a resilience strategy that puts prevention in the foreground and a strategy to mitigate the climate crisis. And in both things, healthcare professionals can play a central role and responsibility.”

Cindy Steinhöfel, German Nursing Council: “Our care and health care must become more flexible, healthier and more climate-friendly. Professional caregivers have a key role to play in this. They are in close contact with people at risk of heat and their relatives and relatives and can therefore provide specific information about heat protection. Only together can we do that Meeting the challenges of climate change. But that also means giving professional caregivers more say and more autonomy.”

On the heat action day, press conferences, symposia and actions took place nationwide, which were supported by a large number of social actors. In cooperation with the German Medical Association, the Federal Association of Workers’ Welfare, the German Nursing Council, the German Hospital Society, the German Society for General Medicine and Family Medicine and the German Professional Association for Nursing Professions, KLUG organized several online heat symposiums with a focus on healthcare facilities. At state level, numerous events took place in cooperation with state medical associations, heat action alliances, nursing associations, Health for Future groups and other health organizations.

Position paper of the German Medical Association on health-related heat protection

KLUG – German Alliance for Climate Change and Health

