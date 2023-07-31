Heat alert: what are the four «official» levels and advice on how to behave

We often talk about heat warnings, but what exactly does it mean? We asked Professor Nicola Montano, full professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan and director of Internal Medicine at the General Hospital of the Lombard capital. How many and what are the heat alert levels? «A heat wave is such when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often together with high humidity, strong solar radiation and little wind. For these reasons there is a general temperature threshold beyond which the alarm is triggered, but the heat alert cannot apply to the entire national territory because the conditions are locally variable and can change the perception of temperatures and their effect. The Ministry of Health provides for four levels of risk (from 1 to 4) marked by as many colors: green, yellow, orange, red (see graph, ed)».

July 31, 2023 | 08:03

