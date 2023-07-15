health heat and hail

Up to 38 degrees in southern and eastern Germany – heavy rain in the northwest

Status: 09:51 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

With heat above 38 degrees – this weekend predicted for the east and south of the country – exercise is difficult and rest easy – drinking a lot helps against circulatory problems …(archive picture)

Source: dpa-tmn/Thomas Warnack

On Saturday, the German Weather Service expects temperatures of up to 38 degrees in parts of eastern Germany and in the south. In the northwest, on the other hand, it could hail and according to the “Pro Bahn” passenger association, Deutsche Bahn’s weather-related crisis management is “very moderate”.

The people in southern and eastern Germany are facing a hot day with temperatures of up to 38 degrees on Saturday. In the northwestern half, however, showers, thunderstorms and a local risk of severe weather are to be expected. “Basically, one can say that from Brandenburg to Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria, the 35-degree mark is often skipped,” said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) of the dpa. In some places it can get up to 38 degrees, most likely in northern Bavaria around Middle Franconia.

The meteorologist described it as follows for the south-east: “The absolute temperature is very high, but the air is still relatively dry.” The situation is different in the north-west half. There, the meteorologists expect heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail are also possible. It should be 24 to 29 degrees there.

also read

In the evening and in the night of Sunday, the DWD assumes that thunderstorms will advance to the south and east. There is a risk of storms, especially at the beginning of the night, due to heavy rain and gusts of thunderstorms. It’s supposed to be cooler on Sunday. The maximum values ​​should be 20 to 24 degrees in the north-west, otherwise 25 to 30 degrees. It looks similar on Monday.

Passenger association criticizes the heat management of the train

The Pro Bahn passenger association has criticized Deutsche Bahn (DB) for its crisis management when dealing with heat and failures of air conditioning systems in trains. “Crisis management is very moderate. It usually takes far too long for help to arrive on site,” said the association’s honorary chairman, Karl-Peter Naumann, to the newspapers of the Funke media group. Regional traffic in particular is prone to disruption.

also read

also read

In addition, the passenger association criticized the “often bad information” from the DB. “In long-distance transport with the new ICE trains, you have a lot better under control,” said Naumann.

The honorary chairman of the passenger association said: “DB does a lot to get the air conditioning systems through the summer well.” At the same time, he was not aware of any concept specifically for the heat. “We don’t know anything about special plans, especially reserve trains.” Passengers would not have any special rights either: “Normal passenger rights apply to delays.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

