Heat and low blood pressure: what to eat to raise it

The heat brings a general sense of exhaustion to the body and is accompanied by low blood pressure: what to eat.

Suffering from low blood pressure is a real inconvenience. And to pay particular attention are not only those who are forced to deal with a similar disorder, but everyone because the lowering of pressure can be very dangerous.

Everyone fears high blood pressure, without knowing what it is just the low one to do the most damage with very serious health risks.

Heat and pressure: how to raise it

The important thing, besides monitor the situation and reporting abnormalities or strange sensations, fainting, dizziness and other problems to your doctor, is also learning how to restore the pressure in cases where it suffers a sudden peak.

Diet is critical to hypotension. It is therefore important to avoid the use of alcohol, very large, elaborate and heavy meals – especially in the evening – do not eat things rich in sugar or carbohydrates, do not drink anything very hot because this increases sweating and further lowers blood pressure . They are very useful for the purpose, whole grains that contain vitamins B and C. And also minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium.

Potassium is always indicated as an essential element for the diet. It has a draining and detoxifying effect. And it allows you to adjust the pressure. When there is a potassium deficiency, therefore, it is easy to feel tired, weak and with little strength. To optimize you can use rice, vegetables, pineapples and bananas which contain an excellent amount of potassium. Il magnesium it is equally important because it eliminates the symptoms of tiredness. In the absence, irritability and weakness or sleep problems are likely to occur. It is essential to integrate into the diet: potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, courgettes, peppers, lettuce, peaches, berries but also a good dose of dried fruit that must be eaten every day.

To help is also useful green tea, Rich in antioxidants that help regulate blood pressure. Even the dark chocolate, that is a flavonoids, it is optimal for the arteries. And royal jelly, on the other hand, for muscle tone. Also the frequency of meals it is not to be underestimated, it is better to do 5 or 6 a day but small.

An optimal breakfast consists of coffee, tea, fresh orange juice and some good carbohydrates such as muesli or porridge and always fresh fruit. Important to drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day, follow a healthy and balanced diet. In case of low blood pressure it is useful to drink water with a spoonful of salt, drink coffee or tea, eat a little chocolate, suck on a pure licorice candy.

