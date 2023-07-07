Heat and tropical nights: Asklepios clinics expect more emergency patients

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Ten “golden rules” from emergency physicians for the expected maximum temperatures in Germany

The emergency rooms at the Asklepios Kliniken expect that more patients than usual will be treated for heat-related symptoms at the weekend and in the coming weeks. Summer is making a fresh start and weather experts are announcing heat warnings for almost all regions of Germany for the weekend, with high summer temperatures of well over 30 degrees, sometimes up to 35 degrees. According to the forecasts, the nights will also be as warm (“tropical”) as they have not been since the beginning of the year. Headaches, dizziness, circulatory problems and general malaise are the typical symptoms of the patients who present themselves in an emergency room or are taken there. Dehydration is often the cause of the symptoms. Older people in particular are more sensitive to fluid loss, e.g. B. by sweating, because the proportion of liquid in their body weight is only 60 percent.

“The lack of fluids and the direct effects of heat are particularly dangerous,” explains Dr. Tobias Strapatsas, chief physician of the central emergency room at the Asklepios Klinikum Harburg (Hamburg), which treats more than 60,000 emergency patients every year, an average of 160 per day. On hot days, the need for fluids increases significantly and dehydration can occur. The lack of liquid in the body is the result of insufficient liquid intake and a large loss of liquid through sweating. “One must not forget that our body needs fluids to maintain vital functions. In the event of a lack of fluids, patients often complain of headaches, dizziness, circulatory problems, fatigue and general malaise. But a clouded consciousness can also be a serious consequence of the heat be,” says Dr. Strapatsas. In addition, valuable minerals that the body needs for its metabolic processes are lost through sweating. The emergency doctor warns that small children in particular, as well as old and sick people, must be particularly careful at this time of year. Patients with a fever, such as an infection with the coronavirus, should avoid the sun and stay indoors. In the case of patients with cardiac insufficiency, the family doctor should be contacted promptly if the symptoms increase. Daily weighing and regular blood pressure checks can be used to assess the fluid balance and the circulatory situation.

Ten “golden rules” of doctors

While most people fully enjoy the summer heat, the elderly and children in particular should be sensible about the heat. The experts at the Asklepios clinics have these tips:

Wear airy clothing and a light-colored hat when out in the sun. Stay in cool rooms if possible. Avoid unusual physical exertion. Do not expose yourself to direct sunlight (e.g. when working in the garden). Treat yourself to an extended lunch break, take a siesta. Prefer light food such as vegetables, fish or fruit. Drink more than usual, “always beyond thirst”, but no alcohol, drinks that are not too cool – and if possible not too many soft drinks, because they are high in sugar and calories. Don’t drink too much at once, because you can only absorb and use 500 – 800 ml of liquid per hour. It is best to drink a glass of water every hour throughout the day, even if you are not yet thirsty. When it is hot, the body uses more sodium, magnesium and calcium. It is therefore advisable to drink mineral water that has been enriched accordingly. However, people with heart or kidney problems should be careful and ask their doctor which types and amounts of water are suitable for them. Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

dehydration and thirst

Young children and the elderly are more sensitive to dehydration, especially through sweating. For seniors, the proportion of fluid in body weight is only 60 percent. In extreme heat, sodium, magnesium and calcium are always lost with the body water. And especially from the body cells including nerve tissue. Then they really dry out. This makes you tired and weak, and your ability to react decreases, which is risky in road traffic, among other things. In extreme cases, it can lead to downright confusion. But the cardiovascular system is also endangered by a collapse of the blood with a drop in blood pressure and by thickening of the blood with thrombosis and embolism.

Since the spontaneous feeling of thirst also decreases with age, one of the golden rules is “drink over your thirst”. In facilities such as homes or hospitals, drinking is encouraged on a regular basis and fluid intake is also controlled using drinking plans. Older drivers should also maintain a principle of regularity, namely taking a break every two hours to cool off and drink. This is all the more important because the lack of heat dissipation in an overheated car has fatal consequences for the ability to react and the body’s circulation.

Warm or cold drinks

Cold and ice-cold drinks put a lot more strain on the body than well-tempered or warm ones, because it has to expend a lot of energy to regulate the temperature. As a result, we sweat even more. This burns extra calories with the effect of creating extra body heat. Extremely cold drinks can also lead to stomach problems and discomfort. Therefore the note: Warm peppermint tea can also be refreshing and expand the blood vessels in the stomach and intestines, so that the tea can get into the blood better and faster than cold drinks.

Perceived Temperatures

The so-called felt temperature deviates from the actually measured temperature. It is calculated based on humidity, radiation, wind, actual temperature and human behavior (activity and clothing).

Always call 112 in an emergency!

If heat stroke or collapse has occurred or is suspected, call the emergency services immediately by dialing 112. Take the affected person to a cool place, loosen his/her clothing, cool with damp towels and offer drinks, not too cold and not too much at a time.

