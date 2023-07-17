Heat code in emergency rooms and 24-hour health care clinics

Heat code in the Emergency Departments, activation of local outpatient clinics 7 days a week – 12 noon for accesses relating to the effects of heat, enhancement of the emergency medical service, reactivation of the Uscar (Regional Special Continuity Assistance Units).

Specifically, the ministry explains in a note, to better deal with the effects of the heat on health, the Regions are invited to evaluate the preparation of organizational actions to strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health assistance, in particular for vulnerable subjects. Among these, the activation of the ‘heat code’ is strongly recommended, i.e. a preferential and differentiated care pathway in the Emergency Department.

The circular also indicates that the communication campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health ‘Let’s protect ourselves from the heat’ be widely disseminated for widespread information to citizens on the behaviors to adopt to face and defend themselves from the heat wave. It should be remembered that the hot bulletins activated from 15 May and which will continue until 15 September are published every day on the Ministry of Health portal.

