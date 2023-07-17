Printable version

Press release no. 38

Release date July 17, 2023

Heating plan, Ministry of Health: heat code in the Emergency Department, activation of territorial clinics and USCAR

Circular to the Regions to prevent the effects of heat waves

Heat code in the Emergency Departments, activation of local outpatient clinics 7 days a week – 12 noon for accesses related to the effects of the heat, enhancement of the emergency medical service, reactivation of the USCARs to facilitate home assistance and avoid inappropriate access to the Emergency Departments.

These are the recommendations of the Ministry of Health contained in the circular issued today to the Regions to deal with the heat emergency and prevent the effects of the heat waves that have been occurring in recent weeks.

Specifically, in order to best deal with the effects of heat on health, the Regions are invited to evaluate the preparation of organizational actions to strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health assistance, in particular for vulnerable subjects. Among these, the activation of the “heat code” is strongly recommended, i.e. a preferential and differentiated care pathway in the Emergency Departments.

The circular also indicates that the communication campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health “Let’s protect ourselves from the heat” be widely disseminated for widespread information to citizens on the behaviors to adopt to face and defend themselves from the heat wave.

It should be remembered that the hot bulletins activated from 15 May and which will continue until 15 September are published every day on the Ministry of Health portal.