Heat emergency, healthcare companies and hospitals in the field – Healthcare

118 mobile clinics, overflow plans in emergency rooms with extra beds, dedicated toll-free numbers, information campaigns through social networks. Healthcare companies and hospitals are ready to face the upcoming summer heat wave.

“In this phase – explains in a note the president of the Italian federation of hospitals (Fiaso), Giovanni Migliore – all healthcare companies are committed to preventing the most fragile people, most susceptible to heat waves, such as the elderly, chronically ill or those who take particular types of medicines can seek an answer to their need for assistance in the emergency rooms.In these cases, prevention is essential, there are numerous activities in the field, but the collaboration of general practitioners is necessary to actively monitor those who are more subject to those heart, respiratory and metabolic disorders which can then lead them to the hospital”.

Healthcare companies, recalls Fiaso, are moving on the basis of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Regions with different but homogeneous initiatives. In Liguria, for example, the Asl 3 mobile clinic will be present every afternoon from Monday 10 July until Friday 15 September in the center of Genoa in Piazza De Ferrari with specialists to provide information and useful advice. In Lombardy, the ATS have activated an operational plan with a registry of the vulnerable and modular intervention programs. The Local Health Authority of Bologna promotes, together with the Metropolitan Territorial Social and Health Conference, the e-Care support project, which provides for periodic telephone calls to citizens and possible home assistance interventions. Finally, there are the information campaigns through social networks or the activation of toll-free numbers. “It is a form of direct communication with citizens that has already been successfully tested during the pandemic – concludes Migliore – The dissemination of useful advice that all healthcare companies are re-launching with graphics or videos on their channels is important because it reaches the user directly”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

