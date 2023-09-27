Heat in the city: How can the health of older people be better protected? / 7th BZgA Federal Conference “Aging Healthily and Actively” | HEALTH ADHOC

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 11:14 a.m

Federal Center for Health Education

PRESS RELEASE

Heat in the city: How can the health of older people be better protected?

7th BZgA Federal Conference “Aging Healthily and Actively”

Berlin/Cologne – Protective measures against the health effects of heat are the central topic of the 7th Federal Conference “Aging Healthily and Actively” of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), which will take place on October 11, 2023 in Berlin. As summers become hotter and hotter as a result of climate change, older people in urban areas in particular are exposed to increased health risks. The BZgA conference gives experts from science, politics and practice the opportunity to gain an overview of existing concrete protection and prevention approaches. It also offers a platform for discussing the implementation using heat protection as an example against the background of the approach to promoting health in all areas of life and supports networking.

The program of the BZgA federal conference “Heat in the city – options for action for better health of older people” offers, in addition to keynote speeches on climate issues and urban health, four forums on important issues:

Forum 1 on acute heat protection measures and the question of how the health literacy of older people can be strengthened to protect against heat. The StadtRaumMonitor – a BZgA tool for the participation process in municipal climate adaptation – as well as the BZgA information portal Climate-Human-Health www.klima-mensch-gesundheit.de will be presented. Forum 2 on good practice examples, recommendations and procedures for effective heat protection for older people. The city of Cologne’s heat action plan is presented as an example of good practice and other possible solutions are discussed. Forum 3 on the topic of better networking: Among other things, existing network structures from Bavaria and the Ruhr area will be presented. Forum 4 on the question of how heat warnings and behavioral tips can better reach socially disadvantaged older people in the future.

Participation in the BZgA federal conference “Aging Healthily and Actively” is free of charge. Registration is possible until October 3rd, 2023.

Information and registration for the 7th Federal Conference “Aging Healthily and Actively”: www.gesund-aktiv-aelter- Werden.de/bzga-conferences/bzga-bundesconferences/2023/

To the press kit: Federal Center for Health Education

Login:

News

Search

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly

Team lead HEALTH ADHOC

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

Monique Schwarz

Senior Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -596Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing Directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, content or textual errors, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

