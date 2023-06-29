Heat leads to more premature births

Doctors have long observed that high outside temperatures are a stress test for pregnant women and can lead to premature births. This is now confirmed by a study by the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The team led by Petra Arck and Anke Diemert evaluated the files of 42,905 patients who gave birth at the UKE between 1999 and 2021. The researchers compared the calculated and actual birth dates with the climate tables of the German Weather Service for Hamburg. Her focus was on the warmer months from March to September and then on hot periods.

The result: heat stress of 30 degrees increased the risk of a premature birth, i.e. before the 37th week of pregnancy, by 20 percent; at temperatures of more than 35 degrees, the risk was almost 45 percent. “It was noticeable that the expectant mothers were obviously able to get through one or two hot days. But if a third, fourth, fifth day followed without cooling down, premature contractions would start to increase. And especially when high humidity increases the perceived warmth,” said Arck, the research dean of the medical faculty of the UKE, at the presentation of the study.

High temperatures are dangerous for the unborn child as it can lead to an undersupply of oxygen and nutrients in the abdomen. In extreme heat, not only does the expectant mother’s abdomen press on the main vein, so that less blood reaches her heart, which is exacerbated by the dilated blood vessels. Heat-related vasodilatation can then also occur in the uterus, which in turn impairs the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. Lack of sleep on muggy nights also increases the risk of premature birth, especially when it is accompanied by a drop in pregnancy hormones and rising cortisol levels.

Every day in the womb counts

Children born before the 37th week of pregnancy have been shown to have an increased risk of health problems throughout their lives. “Every day counts here,” says Diemert, who looks after pregnant women in the obstetrics clinic and is jointly responsible for the course in midwifery at the UKE. Among other things, the lungs, the digestive and immune systems still have to mature. Concentration disorders, poorer school performance, a higher risk of infections, allergies, asthma and obesity can be consequences of a premature birth.

According to Diemert, about every twelfth child is born before the expected date. By 2033, it could be almost every sixth child due to rising temperatures. The scientists, who have recently published their results in the journal “eBioMedicine”, recommend that women who are between 34 and 38 weeks pregnant avoid the sun when temperatures are persistently high, stay in air-conditioned rooms and drink plenty of fluids gain weight.

