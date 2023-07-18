Heat: Medical officers call for the introduction of “siesta” working methods in Germany

“Employers must protect their employees from the heat – working in hot weather is stressful for employees and, in the worst case, endangers their health. Risk assessments are the basis for tailor-made protection,” Piel told the editorial network Germany (RND). “Hazard assessments are still not a standard in workplaces – a failure by employers that is totally unacceptable in the face of climate change and extremely hot summers.”

Occupational safety in the heat – “Employers must reduce stress”

Piel also called for offices to be closed where the temperature is over 35 degrees and for air showers to be purchased. “You can no longer work in rooms with temperatures above 35 degrees – unless the employer offers tools such as air showers and heat breaks. However, if employers do not comply with their obligation to protect against heat, this does not mean that employees can simply go home, only that work is no longer allowed in certain rooms,” she added.

The trade unionist insisted on cooling and sun protection measures from a temperature of 26 degrees. “Even at over 26 degrees, the employer has to take care of cooling down. If the thermometer climbs above 30 degrees, employers have to reduce stress,” she said, listing: “Regulations on the flexible distribution of working hours so that work can be done in the cooler hours of the day. In the office, effective sun protection is also part of it – for example, that blinds stay open at night and the ventilation runs at night. Measures such as removing sources of heat such as printers and copiers from work rooms, a relaxed dress code and the provision of drinks provide a remedy when it is very hot.”

“Get up early, work productively in the morning and take a siesta at noon”

The medical officers have meanwhile called for the introduction of a siesta working method based on southern Europe in Germany. “When it’s hot, we should be guided by the way southern countries work: getting up early, working productively in the morning and taking a siesta at noon is a concept that we should adopt in the summer months,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service ( BVÖGD), Johannes Nießen, the RND. “People are not as efficient as usual when it is very hot. Poor sleep without cooling down at night also leads to concentration problems.”

The doctor added: “Complex work requirements should therefore be postponed to the early hours of the morning. You also need enough fans and lighter clothing, even if the dress code in the office doesn’t allow it.”

It is also important to drink a lot more and eat light food in several smaller portions. “A cold footbath under the desk would be another way to cool down in the home office,” added Nießen.

