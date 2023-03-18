Test of heat patches showed differences Heat patches contain a mixture of activated charcoal and iron that generates heat when it comes in contact with oxygen. A test of ten such patches Swiss consumer magazine health tip shows, however, that this does not work equally well for everyone. Many warm only moderately. Some also don’t stick well to the skin. Only one patch performed very well, five others did well.

Tested for heat output and pollutants The heat output was tested in the laboratory based on the temperature development under the patch. In the practical test, three experts wore each patch for a day. Then they rated the wearing comfort and how easy it was to apply the patches. The analysis for harmful ingredients revealed: Allergenic fragrances were not detectable in any patch. None exceeded the limit for substances that can form nitrosamines. Some nitrosamines are carcinogenic.

Test winner warms for 24 hours The plaster from cut the best in the test Herbachaud that smells faintly of herbs. Its warmth lasted 24 hours. Also the heat editions of Thermacare showed good thermal performance. Both patches are available in Germany. Back pain – what prevents and helps You can temporarily relieve mild to moderate back pain with various over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen. Without medical advice, however, they should only be used briefly because of possible side effects. Paracetamol does not seem to relieve acute non-specific back pain, as new study analyzes show.

Do you work a lot while sitting? A good desk chair that you can customize is also advisable in the home office. We show you how to do this in the Adjusting the office chair special.

If arthrosis is the cause of your back pain, you will find recommendations for therapies and medication in our book Active living with arthrosis.




