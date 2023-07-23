Heat stroke, prevention begins at the table: foods and drinks to be consumed in the summer

To avoid the risk of heatstroke in the summer, you have to eat and drink in a certain way. That’s how.

The very high temperatures of this summer can be dangerous especially for the elderly and children who can run an increased risk of getting heat stroke.

Prevention and awareness can go a long way, especially at the table. Here are the foods and drinks to consume in the summer to prevent heat stroke.

The best tips to prevent heatstroke in summer

The very high summer temperatures are responsible for the increase in cases of heat stroke. This can occur after being exposed to heat for a long time and occurs with the body temperature rising above 40°C and with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, weakness, confusion, drowsiness, convulsions and, in the most serious cases, loss of consciousness.

Here it becomes important to know some simple rules to prevent heatstroke and other summer ailments. These focus purely on taking care of one’s nutrition and hydration, especially in the case of elderly subjects and children. You don’t need to overturn your diet but only consume light, fresh and hydrating foods and drink the right amount of water every day. In particular you must:

decrease calorie intake of at least 200-300 calories compared to the rest of the year, reducing portions and fateat light foods rather than fried and elaborate toppings, and prefer fish to red meatconsume a lot of yogurt which help improve the immune system, given that in summer, due to the extreme heat, many foods could be contaminated by foreign agentsdrink at least 2 liters of water a dayavoiding carbonated and sugary drinks and limiting the number of coffees or spirits enrich the diet with vegetables (cucumbers, celery, radicchio, tomatoes) and fruits (apricots, grapes, peaches, plums) that contain a lot of waterdo not replace the meal with ice cream (do it right once in a while) because it is a food very rich in carbohydrates and fats instead of vitaminsconsume foods seasoned with a little salt and prefer the iodized one

Against the summer heat you need to prefer nutritious and refreshing foods. Some examples are:

ZucchiniCucumbersMint MelonPeachWatermelonChicken DogfishSwordfishSole

These foods are rich sources of minerals and vitamins, are low in fat and very digestible. They also have antioxidant and detoxifying properties. This is why they can be easily introduced into everyone’s daily diet to prevent heat stroke and other ailments that can be more frequent with very high temperatures.

