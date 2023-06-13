Heat: ten tips to provide relief on hot days

Summer, sun, sunshine – some people enjoy the summer weather, others find it too warm when the thermometer climbs to 27 or 28 degrees in the shade. At the latest when it reaches 30 or 35 degrees, most people probably talk about heat. Luckily, there are a few tips to cool off a bit even on hot days and to help the body withstand the high temperatures better.

Not every idea really cools you down



But not every stimulus that is supposed to provide a little more freshness on a hot summer’s day really helps. Some ideas even have the opposite effect: The understandable grab for cold lemonade or jumping under the ice-cold shower is not the best choice to make high temperatures more bearable. An ice-cold drink can provide a brief refreshment, but it is not so good for the body. Because the organism has to expend a lot of energy to regulate the body temperature. The result: you sweat even more. Additional calories are burned and additional body heat is generated. So the cold drink does not provide the hoped-for cooling, how stern reported.

If you want to keep a cool head, you’re better off making a drink choice other than ice-cold lemonade. We provide helpful tips in the photo gallery to make hot days a little more bearable!

Sources: WDR, Agaplesion 1, Agaplesion 2, German Medical Association, DZW, T-Online