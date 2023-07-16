Heat wave, the ten rules to protect yourself – Lifestyles

There are ten rules that the Ministry of Health recommends to citizens to protect themselves from any negative consequences of the heat wave that has just begun.



The first recommendation is to avoid going out during the hottest hours and “help protect the most fragile and easily at risk people”. However, it is essential to contact your family doctor in case of need, if you are suffering from chronic diseases or are undergoing treatment.



The Ministry of Health also invites you to protect yourself at home and in the workplace, refreshing the rooms and renewing the air, shielding the windows with curtains that block the passage of light, but not that of air.



It is important to drink at least one and a half liters of water a day and eat fresh fruit. It is advisable to limit the consumption of drinks with added sugar, coffee and alcohol. In general, it is advisable to always follow a correct diet, preferring seasonal fruit and vegetables to elaborate dishes rich in fat, seasonings and salt.



Food must also be protected from the heat, which must be stored correctly and respecting the cold chain.



Better to dress in light-colored clothing, in natural fibers or that guarantee perspiration, and wear light hats to protect your head from the sun, glasses with UV filters and sunscreens before exposing yourself to the sun.



Anyone traveling by car must remember to ventilate the passenger compartment, avoiding the hottest hours of the day and always keeping a supply of water close at hand. Never leave babies or animals inside the car, even for short periods.



Physical exercise should be practiced in the coolest hours of the day and it is also important to drink plenty of liquids and eat correctly.



Finally, don’t forget to protect your pets from the heat.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

