Press release no. 39

Release date July 18, 2023

Heat wave, Wednesday 19 July 1500 resumes service

From 14.00 for information and indications useful for managing heat emergencies

From 2 pm on Wednesday 19 July the public utility service 1500 will be active.

To better manage the strong heat wave, the Ministry of Health provides citizens with an additional tool to obtain information on how to behave to protect themselves from the heat and useful indications on the social and health services present on the national territory.

The 1500 will be active every day from 8 to 20. In this first phase, citizens will be answered by qualified and trained Ministry personnel, pending the conclusion of the procedures with the MEF for the reassignment of the outsourced service.

The 1500 is added to the other provisions adopted by the Ministry of Health for the hot plan: daily update of the hot bulletins, which citizens can consult on the Ministry website; decalogue with the behaviors to adopt to protect yourself from the heat; recommendations to the Regions to strengthen assistance.

