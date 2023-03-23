Status: 03/23/2023 5:51 p.m Anyone who heats with pellets, oil or liquid gas will soon be able to apply for a heating cost subsidy for 2022 via a central online portal in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

It is said to be a “bundled northern country solution” under the leadership of Hamburg, which Lower Saxony, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have joined. The Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics confirmed a report by the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ). According to the information, other countries could join. There should be a joint application portal and joint application processing.

Portal will be launched “by May 1 at the latest”.

When exactly it will be released is still unclear. The Ministry of Economics in Lower Saxony initially said it was expected to be in April. A spokeswoman for the Hamburg Authority for the Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture said on Thursday when asked by NDR Info: “We currently assume that we will be able to launch the application platform by May 1st at the latest. About the exact design and We will inform you about how it works in due course. The agreement mentioned will probably be concluded in April.”

According to the Ministry of Agriculture in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, there must be an agreement between the federal and state governments before the start. This must regulate who exactly receives the grant and under what conditions. He hopes that the start originally announced for April will not be delayed too much, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Ombudsman Matthias Crone NDR MV Live. He has an above-average number of inquiries on the subject. It is not good if he has to put off the citizens again and again.

Who is Eligible?

Customers who heat with oil, pellets, liquid gas, wood, coal, but also district heating, electricity, exhaust air heat and biomass (except wood) are eligible to apply. The prerequisite for hardship support is that the prices for the fuels mentioned have at least doubled in 2022. The federal and state governments will set corresponding reference prices for each energy source. If the prices have more than doubled, 80 percent of the expenses exceeding the doubling will be reimbursed.

Application as easy as possible

Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) told the NOZ that the application should be as easy as possible. “Therefore it is now planned that the application will be possible without an affidavit, which was still planned at the beginning of the planning. You don’t need an invoice from 2021, but you do need an invoice for 2022. If you don’t have heating oil, liquid gas, pellets, wood in 2022 or bought coal cannot be funded.

Maximum funding of EUR 2,000 per applicant

An online calculator that interested parties can use to determine in advance whether an application can be successful at all is also planned, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The funding amounts to a maximum of 2,000 euros. The federal government is providing around 1.8 billion euros for the aid payments. The allocation to the countries is based on the Königstein key. According to the ministry, Lower Saxony accounts for 169.1 million euros.

However, it is still unclear when the first citizens can expect funding. “We strive for quick checks so that the money reaches the customers quickly,” said the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Hundreds of thousands of households use oil, electricity or pellets

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, there are almost four million households in Lower Saxony, of which around 2.8 million heat with gas and are therefore not eligible to apply. A good 700,000 households heat with oil, around 250,000 with district heating, almost 85,000 each with electricity and wood/wood pellets, around 50,000 with geothermal and exhaust air heat and 8,000 with biomass/biogas. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, almost 123,000 households heat with substances that are not tied to a public supply line.

