What awaits us will be a winter marked by austerity, with repercussions also on domestic heating. The decree that aims at energy saving requires lowering domestic heating to 19 degrees. Thermometer too low for our health? Absolutely no.

Heating, like living with 19 degrees

As the World Health Organization points out: having a temperature of even just 18 degrees at home in the cold seasons can even make us feel better.

The recommendation, developed on the basis of the scientific literature linked to the health risks of temperatures that are too cold at home, refers not only to those who are on the move, perhaps engaged in housework, but also to those who are seated, such as those who work on the computer or she studies. Eighteen degrees is also considered the ideal temperature for a good sleep. To rest well during the night the temperature should not exceed 20 degrees. The thermometer can even go as high as 15 or 16 degrees. Your health condition, clothing, activity, air and humidity circulation, but also the food you eat can significantly affect the cold.

It is precisely the international experts who give a further specification. It is better to have a lower temperature in the bedroom than in the room where you eat.

Windows

A diversification is therefore appropriate. Better to sleep in a cooler, non-dry climate. Better to sit at the table in a warmer climate. Basically, we can say that 19 degrees, as indicated by the decree, is in line with the indications provided by the experts.

The level of insulation, the temperature of the walls, the air circulation or the humidity rate greatly influence the feeling of well-being. Excessive heating, accompanied by incorrect ventilation, makes the air dry and heavy, favoring certain conditions: dry skin, headache, cough and other respiratory symptoms, irritated eyes. Full thermal comfort is also given by ventilation. Opening the windows for a few minutes several times a day, regardless of the temperature, improves indoor air quality. Indoor air should be fairly humid, between 40 and 60% because dry air can irritate the respiratory tract and nasal mucosa.

But if for young adults and people in good health, turning down the heat a bit does not have any health implications, for young children and the elderly it may not be. Spending the winter in a badly heated house represents a problem for a fragile person and exposes them to a series of potentially fatal diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes, respiratory disorders, infectious diseases of the airways. The risk arises not only when the external temperatures go below zero, but already below 6 degrees.

Bronchitis

The most vulnerable subjects to the cold are children and the over 65s, especially if they already suffer from heart or respiratory problems (chronic obstructive bronchitis), diabetes, neurological or psychiatric pathologies or motor disorders that prevent them from moving around the house.

«Of course, a reduction in home heating such as that required by law says Professor Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine should not have repercussions at the cardiovascular level because it translates into an insignificant increase in blood pressure. However, beware of frail elderly people, especially if they are bedridden”.