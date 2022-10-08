The gas rationing plan provides that the heaters have a temperature of 19 degrees during the winter of 2022/2023. Is there a greater risk of getting sick?

It is necessary to save and reduce gas consumption, the general situation requires it. Will the transition from 20 ° to 19 ° affect our health, however?

The Plan for the reduction of natural gas consumption establishes changes in habits that citizens will have to put into practice to try to consume less gas and reduce bill costs. The goal is save 2.7 billion cubic meters of gas following simple guidelines. The Plan suggests resorting to energy sources other than natural gas, start a awareness campaign to promote virtuous behaviors that make citizens more aware and intent on achieving one 90% storage of natural gas by winter, the minimum percentage to avoid spending a winter in the cold. In addition, the Rationing Plan provides for the postponement of the ignition of the heaters by 8 days and the advance of the shutdown by 7 days – with the division of Italy into six climatic bands – and the1 ° lowering of the temperature of the radiators. From 20 to 19 °, what will the reduction entail with reference to people’s health?

Heating to 19 degrees, will it be a problem for citizens?

The fear of many people is that the environment heated only up to 19 ° can turn out to be cold and, therefore, triggers cooling and influences that would not occur with 20 °. The associate professor of hygiene at the University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco reassured citizens in this regard. Lowering from 20 to 19 degrees involves limited risks with a minimum difference in sensitivity.

The 19 degrees are, therefore, the ideal temperature to heat the house and save money on gas consumption according to the Professor. If you really are afraid of getting sick more often it will be enough dressing slightly heavier. In case of excessive cold, then, you can opt for alternative systems. Of course more at risk they are the elderly and the frail. In fact, in hospitals and nursing homes, the obligation to lower the temperature does not apply.

A lower temperature can cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate to react to the effect of cold on the cardiovascular system.

How to solve the problem of one degree less

People particularly sensitive to cold will have to follow with a bailiff which will help them to “endure” the degree less. Dress in heavier clothing especially when standing still, drink plenty of water or hot drinksconsuming a lot of fruit and vegetables are the first tips to follow.

To remove the humidity from the house, then, you can buy dehumidifiers or place pans of water on the radiators during ignition. Do not forget, then, the flu vaccination recommended for the elderly and those with frailty. Usual practice, therefore, of all time. The lowering of one degree, the Professor reiterates, it must not scare.