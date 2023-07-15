Heatstroke, high risk for pregnant and menopausal women

Pregnant and menopausal women at risk for heat stroke. Claudio Giorlandino, gynecologist and scientific director of the Altamedica Research Institute warns, inviting you to protect yourself in these hot days. “We know that pregnant women, especially in recent months, suffer particularly from the heat – explains the expert – Being pregnant during the hot season can be difficult. This is especially true during a heat wave when there is a greater risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.But be careful also in the first months.If the body temperature of a pregnant woman exceeds 39.2 degrees Celsius and remains so for a long time in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, it has been demonstrated a greater risk of miscarriage and fetal abnormalities. If there is a sudden heat wave, future mothers must avoid exposing themselves to risks”.

It is also known that ankles and fingers can swell during pregnancy, as the body retains more water than usual and this worsens during hot weather. Therefore, prefer light and high-protein meals because proteins, in the bloodstream, attract liquids. Similarly, it is useful to reduce the intake of foods that are too savory. Furthermore, says the expert, it is good to always remember to measure blood pressure during pregnancy, and in particular in the last trimester.

As for menopausal women, “the hormonal changes due to estrogen deficiency, which occur in pre-menopause and menopause, make women in this phase of life less tolerant of heat. Several times, during the day or night, episodes of intense hot flashes associated with profuse sweating and feeling emotionally uncomfortable The searing heat associated with hot flashes can create dangerous heatstroke that can lead to dizziness and fainting In these cases even wearing the correct clothes can be important to counteract the hot flashes made even more unbearable by the high temperatures. So choose breathable, thin and multi-layered clothes. Wearing close-fitting or synthetic clothing can accentuate them instead”. According to the expert, to protect yourself from heatstroke in menopause it is also useful “to keep the temperature of the surrounding environment low. Avoid hot drinks. Do not smoke. Put a cold wet towel on the neck during hot flashes. Eat fruit, vegetables and avoid spicy foods.Finally, he concludes, “hydrate yourself well by drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day”.

