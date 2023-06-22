Heatstroke, how to prevent it and what are the symptoms

In summer, heat strokes are very frequent and equally dangerous: recognizing the symptoms is essential, which are the most common.

Summer temperatures and heat, but also erroneous conditions of exposure to the sun they can cause the ‘famous’ heatstroke both outdoors and at home. Not a small unexpected event, as you can clearly understand, whose symptoms should never be underestimated.

There are so many people who take heatstroke lightly, but few imagine that recognizing its symptoms is of the utmost importance. In some cases, such a condition can have serious repercussions on the state of health, causing considerable damage.

Heat stroke in summer: what to do

Heat stroke occurs when body temperature exceeds 40 degrees. Therefore, it is determined not only when there is a fever, but also when the body is exposed to a particularly high temperature, such as in summer. This can be exacerbated by external humidity and poor ventilation.

Who is most exposed to heatstroke (tantasalute.it)

The body is commonly able to regulate temperature for dissipate the accumulated heat. When the temperature is too high, however, the body is unable to do so, resulting in weakness, confusion, fatigue, dizziness, skin redness, cramps, headaches and rapid heartbeat. In more severe cases the person can totally lose consciousnessrequiring necessary intervention.

Everyone is subject to heatstroke. In particular, however, they have to do a lot attention children and the elderly over 65 years of age because they have a slower temperature regulation system. If heatstroke occurs, it is important not to neglect it because organs suffer permanent damage that can even lead to death. The person should be made to lie down and ventilated, preferably in a cool place. You have to raise your legs and then make cold compresses on the forehead, groin and armpits. In these points the cold will help the body to lower the general temperature. It’s also helpful to drink water and avoid sugary or fizzy drinks.

To prevent this from happening is important avoid exposure during the hottest hours, therefore between 11 and 16, do not play sports in these hours, drink a lot of at least two liters a day, add mineral salts on medical advice, have a balanced and very watery diet, therefore preferring the consumption of fruit and vegetables. Useful to remember that heatstroke it doesn’t just affect people on the beach but everywhere, so it can also happen at home if there isn’t an adequate temperature.

