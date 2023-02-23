news-txt”>

Regular use of laxatives was linked to a 50% higher risk of developing dementia, and laxatives that work by osmosis (absorbing water in the gut) were associated with an even higher risk. This is what emerges from a work published in the journal Neurology. The study does not prove that laxatives cause dementia, the authors of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Guangdong point out, ‘however, regular use of laxatives can change the gut microbiome, possibly affecting nerve signaling from the gut to the gut. brain (through the vagus nerve) or by increased production of intestinal toxins that can affect the brain.”

“Constipation and laxative use are common among middle-aged and older adults,” notes lead author Feng Sha, of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology at the Academy. Our research, he says, “found that regular use of over-the-counter laxatives is associated with a higher risk of dementia, particularly in people who use multiple types of laxatives or osmotic laxatives, which are not recommended for regular use”. The study involved 502,229 people in the UK Biobank database, with an average age of 57. Of this group, 18,235 people, or 3.6 percent, reported using over-the-counter laxatives regularly. Regular use meant the use of a laxative on most days of the week in the month preceding the study.

Over an average of 10 years, 218 of people who used regular laxatives, or 1.3%, developed dementia. Among those who did not use laxatives regularly, 1,969 people, or 0.4%, developed dementia. This means that people who used laxatives regularly had a 51% higher risk of overall dementia than those who did not use them regularly. The risk of dementia also increased with the number of different laxatives used. For people who used only one type of laxative, the risk increased by 28%, while it increased by 90% for people who took two or more types of laxative. Among people who use only one type of laxative, those who take osmotic laxatives have a higher risk, with a 64% increase compared with those who do not.