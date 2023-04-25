Heavy, tired legs: causes and symptoms

© rawpixel

The legs are heavy as lead, they tingle, itch and hurt. We all know the feeling of tired, heavy legs. On the one hand, these can indicate that your legs are under heavy strain but are healthy, but on the other hand they can also be a sign of a disease such as venous insufficiency. In Germany, around 22 million people suffer from venous insufficiency. Overweight people and people who drink too little and move too little are particularly at risk. In addition, heavy legs can also cause problems after jogging or during pregnancy. But what helps? Treatment options vary depending on the cause, but it usually helps to elevate your legs and give them a cold shower.

Heavy legs due to vein weakness

Those who suffer from tired, heavy legs rarely think that a venous disease could be the cause. Several million people in Germany are struggling with minor or major vein problems. If a doctor is not consulted despite veins that require treatment, this can have serious consequences. These range from varicose veins to leg ulcers and thrombosis.

Symptoms that may indicate venous insufficiency are:

swollen ankles

Itching and tingling in the legs

lancinating pains in the legs

Spider veins are also a possible sign. If you have a particularly large number of spider veins or even already have varicose veins, you should have your legs examined by a doctor.

When the venous valves no longer close

Vein insufficiency has many causes, hereditary factors play just as much a role as too little exercise or unhealthy lifestyle. In the case of venous insufficiency, the blood vessels are dilated, which means that the venous valves no longer close properly. In healthy veins, they prevent blood from flowing back into the legs.

However, if the venous valves no longer close properly, the blood flows back. This can lead to further expansion of the veins. Over time, the increased venous blood pressure creates gaps from which liquid can escape, it forms Payment. If no treatment is given, it can at a later stage lead to the so-called open legs come.

Heavy legs due to venous insufficiency: what to do?

If tired, heavy legs are due to a venous disease, you should above all avoid standing and sitting for long periods of time. Instead, you should elevate your aching legs as often as possible. Also contrast showers can help relieve pain.

In addition, the vessels can also through a special Venengymnastik be strengthened. The gymnastics keep the blood vessels elastic and the venous valves close better again. Vein gymnastics can also facilitate the flow of blood back to the heart. Since the muscles in the calves and thighs press on the vessels during vein gymnastics, they are compressed and the blood is transported towards the heart.

Prevent heavy legs

If you have a particularly large number of spider veins or even varicose veins, you should definitely seek medical treatment. Your doctor can also advise you to prevent heavy legs compression stockings prescribe. These support vein function by exerting external pressure on the veins. The dilated veins are thereby significantly reduced in diameter and the venous valves can close better again. Compression stockings also ensure that no more liquid escapes into the tissue.

Compression stockings are available in four different strengths, depending on the severity of the condition. Class one is recommended for tired, heavy legs due to venous disease.

Updated: 06/28/2021



Author: Kathrin Mehner, medical editor