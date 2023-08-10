Heide-Express: In the historic train from Lüneburg to the Elbe | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 08/08/2023 3:51 p.m

Whether by railcar or in a historic train with a diesel locomotive: the Heide-Express travels on scenic routes through the Lüneburg Heath and up to the Elbe to Bleckede.

The Heide-Express trains run on various branch lines in the Lüneburg Heath at Easter and from May to mid-October. The Bispinger Heide-Express runs between Lüneburg, Bispingen and Soltau. The Bleckede Kleinbahn runs on the 26-kilometer route between Lüneburg and Bleckede on the Elbe. Combined train and boat trips are also offered. First you take the train to Bleckede and from there you take the paddle steamer “Kaiser Wilhelm” on the Elbe to Lauenburg.

Extensive fleet

In addition to diesel locomotives, the fleet also includes several railcars like this one from the 1950s.

Several diesel locomotives belong to the Heide-Express, the oldest dates back to 1941. The small red locomotive was originally built for use by the military. After positions in the shunting service and with a private railway, she came to the association Arbeitsgemeinschaft Verkehrsfreunde Lüneburg in 1992, which operates the Heide-Express.

The club also owns several railcars built between 1933 and 1955, as well as numerous goods and passenger cars. This also includes a few green “blunderbusses”, passenger cars with protruding gray roofs, which are rarely missing on a train.

Charter trips and model railway

In addition to excursions, the Heide-Express offers individual charter trips with its vintage cars on rails. The association runs a model railway and an archive with documents about the railways in the Lüneburg Heath in a former factory building near the Lüneburg train station.

Heide-Express



Working group Verkehrsfreunde Lüneburg eV

Lünerdamm 26

21337 Lueneburg

Reservations by phone (05852) 95 14 14

Route: regular Lüneburg – Bleckede (Bleckeder Kleinbahn) and Lüneburg – Bispingen – Soltau, bicycles are free of charge

Saison 2023: 7 May to 15 October, all dates and routes on the Heide-Express website

