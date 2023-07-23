Height-adjustable table: The perfect furniture update for the office

Height-adjustable table Testing the perfect furniture update for the new school year



The FlexiSpot EHD2 model impresses with its modern design and technical finesse

© FlexiSpot

A height-adjustable table has long been a must-have in the modern working world. Elegant design, well thought-out details and consistent functionality – these are the properties that the manufacturer FlexiSpot relies on for its office furniture. The test shows the quality.

In a few weeks it will be time for thousands upon thousands of students again: the school desk is calling. The proverbial school desks have long been a thing of the past. And the children’s, youth and study rooms at home can also use a furniture update in many places. A height-adjustable desk is now a must-have in modern offices. The advantages are obvious: flexibility, movement, variety and a relieved back.

The manufacturer FelixiSpot has proven itself in the field of modern office furniture. The US company recognized the changes in the world of work early on and quickly pushed forward into a growing market with suitable innovations.

FlexiSpot has a whole catalog of products that make everyday work or school life so much easier. Advanced design and technology are the characteristics of the ergonomic furniture.

We have tested an example of FlexiSpot for you which, due to its size but also its special features, is ideal not only for adults but also for children: the EHD2. The manufacturer promises a quiet, fast and stable solution – and a three-year guarantee. But is the height-adjustable table really worth it? And does it keep what the manufacturer promises? Finally, the original price for this model is 499 euros.

Practical tips When sitting becomes torture: how to counteract back and coccyx problems

06.05.2023

delivery and assembly



The FlexiSpot table is delivered in one large package. The weight is an impressive 51.5 kilograms. So if you can’t deliver the product directly to your office or home office, you should consider the heavy weight for possible transport from the post office. The dimensions of the package will not fit into every car either: 136.8 × 71.4 × 18.5 centimeters.

But once the package is in place, assembly works as if by magic. The packaging is very high quality and professional. The individual components are housed in the box as in the Tetris game. The two drawers are already pre-assembled. The table legs can be attached to the smooth fiber table top in just a few simple steps.

It is best to place the table top on the floor with the underside facing upwards and mount the table legs from above. The tool required for this is included in the body scope. After connecting the cables, all that remains is to mount the plate to cover the cables – and the table is ready to use. The assembly is completed within half an hour and can also be managed by a single person.

Details des EHD2



The table top measures 121 centimeters in length and 60 in width. Due to the light color scheme in white and bamboo, the model fits easily into modern living environments. The combination looks elegant and gives the workplace a classic and stylish look.

The table legs are of high quality and give the table a rock-solid stand. The load capacity of 40 kilograms, which is specified by the manufacturer, is easily possible.

Special highlight: The EHD2 has three USB ports on the right side – two type A and one type C. All electronic devices can be charged here – a decisive advantage over traditional height-adjustable desks.

The two drawers are surprisingly roomy. Books, notebooks and odds and ends can be stored here quickly and there is order on the work surface.

The table can be adjusted to a height between 75 and 125 centimetres. It is therefore suitable for both children and adults. Going down and up works at the push of a button – children can never get enough of that. To prevent accidents, the model has an anti-collision function. If something gets in the way of the table on the way down, the motors stop.

Conclusion



The EHD2 model impresses with its classic, elegant design and well thought-out details. The pre-assembled drawers alone are worth their weight in gold. The assembly otherwise costs a lot of time and only means annoying, tedious detailed work. The quality leaves nothing to be desired. Due to the variable height, the table is also a faithful companion for fast-growing children throughout their school years. In addition, four height positions can be saved and restored at the push of a button, so that the table can be adjusted to different people in seconds. An investment that will pay off.

Test A height-adjustable desk that turns the living room into a living room

01.04.2023

Cheaper alternatives



However, if you don’t need a table for years to come, there are cheaper alternatives. The height-adjustable desk from DCHouse offers a very similar simple design and costs just under 260 euros. The guarantee on the entire product is only valid for six months. However, the engine should be able to be replaced within three years, the frame within 5 years.

A very similar alternative from the manufacturer Fezibo is priced between the two models presented. An anti-collision system is also installed in this model. The maximum load is 68 kilograms. In addition, the table is mobile thanks to castors. Two small drawers above the table top provide storage space. The original price is around 290 euros.

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

