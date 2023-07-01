Heiligendamm: Baltic Sea resort with white villas and a beautiful beach | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/28/2023 10:11 a.m

Heiligendamm is considered a noble address on the Mecklenburg Baltic Sea coast. The first German seaside resort impresses with historical buildings, a long beach with a pier and the Molli bathing railway.

“The white city by the sea” – this is what Heiligendamm is also called because of a row of white-painted historic houses on the beach. As early as 1793, Duke Friedrich Franz I of Mecklenburg-Schwerin had Heiligendamm founded as the first German seaside resort. To this day, the health resort, which lies in the middle of extensive beech forests, is surrounded by a sophisticated image. This is also represented by a luxury hotel that uses six of the historic buildings on a spacious site, including the Kurhaus from 1816.

Long beach, promenade and pier

The kilometer-long beach and a promenade invite you to go for a walk.

But less well-heeled vacationers will also find some accommodations in Heiligendamm. Like the many day visitors, they can enjoy the long, gently sloping beach, which stretches several kilometers west to Kuehlungsborn and east to Börgerende.

The Kurwald is also open to the public. A promenade offers the opportunity to stroll and from the pier, which extends 200 meters into the Baltic Sea, there is a beautiful view of the magnificent historical buildings. However, not all buildings have yet been renovated.

With Molli to the coast

Heiligendamm belongs to the district town of Bad Doberan, six kilometers away, the former summer residence of the Mecklenburg court. The historic Molli bathing railway connects both districts several times a day and continues to Kuehlungsborn. From the train station in Heiligendamm it is only a few steps to the beach. The two brick churches are worth a detour: a Catholic chapel in the Kurwald and its Protestant counterpart on the southwestern outskirts.

First German seaside resort and first address in Europe

The neoclassical ensemble of buildings bears witness to the splendor of days gone by, when Heiligendamm was the destination of the high nobility.

Heiligendamm owes its existence to the ducal personal physician Prof. Dr. Samuel Gottlieb Vogel. On his advice, Duke Friedrich Franz bathed in the Baltic Sea there. Shortly thereafter he founded the first German seaside resort. Between 1793 and 1870 the neoclassical ensemble of bathing and lodging houses that is still visible today and for which the town is famous was built.

Shortly after it was founded, Heiligendamm developed into the top address for seaside resorts in Europe thanks to its healthy climate. The European high nobility, including the royal family, recovered here. Heiligendamm was considered an exclusive bathing resort up until the 1930s. After the Second World War, the historic buildings in the GDR served as a sanatorium for working people and slowly fell into disrepair.

G8 summit makes Heiligendamm known worldwide

In 2007, the image of the heads of state and government in a huge wicker beach chair went around the world from Heiligendamm.

After reunification, a real estate group bought the buildings, looked for investors and had the beautiful spa villas and the spa house extensively restored. When the Grand Hotel opened in 2003, several buildings in the historical ensemble shone in white again. In 2007, the G8 summit of top international politicians in Heiligendamm was the focus of the world press for a few days. In 2012 the Grand Hotel had to file for bankruptcy – there were not enough guests. In 2013, an entrepreneur from Hanover took over the traditional company.

