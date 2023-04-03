HEIWASCH – The bed shower with system for permanently bedridden and people in need of care

Uncomplicated, hygienic and can be used anywhere.

Whole body washing for people who are permanently bedridden or in need of care* is part of basic care and fulfills the basic human need for cleanliness and freshness. If mobilization to take a shower or bath is no longer possible for medical or structural reasons, a shower at a pleasant temperature can work wonders, because nothing beats the feeling of being freshly showered. Only a fresh shower creates a feeling of cleanliness that cannot even come close to being achieved with the conventional cleaning method using a damp washcloth. Especially in case of illness.

HEIWASCH – The bed shower with system is suitable for everyone who can no longer be mobilized in a shower or bath, for whatever reason; it is the ideal solution for immobile people in need of care who can no longer shower themselves.

The mobile, modern HEIWASCH – the bed shower with system for mobile use in the care bed is listed in the list of care aids under reg. no. 51.45.01.1001 and the HEIWASCH hair washing tub under reg. no. 51.45.01.1002, which means that the nursing care insurance company will assume the costs if indicated.

Description of the HEIWASCH – the bed shower with a system

HEIWASCH – The bed shower with system is a mobile shower system, which is the well-tempered nursing shower for people who are permanently bedridden and thus enables people in need of care to shower comfortably in bed. HEIWASCH – The bed shower with system is the shower that brings its own water. You don’t have to lay any hoses in the room, which in turn would represent a potential for accidents.

The agile HEIWASCH – the bed shower with system consists of three well-coordinated components, the mobile shower device with an integrated water tank for fresh water intake with a capacity of approx. 20 liters, which is also equipped with its own built-in heater for a consistently pleasant water temperature and is made of high quality stainless steel, the flexible bed pan made of a comfortable, breathable and waterproof fabric and the waste water trolley on wheels with a stainless steel handle. An anatomically shaped HEIWASCH hair washing tub is optionally available as a separate accessory.

*For reasons of better readability, the simultaneous use of the language forms male, female, diverse (m/f/d) is avoided. The exclusive form of the male form is to be understood explicitly as gender-independent.

How do you shower bedridden people with HEIWASCH – the bed shower with a system?

The care takes place at eye level. The patient remains accessible from all sides. Washing and drying are also very easy.

It is advisable to have a bath towel ready beforehand, as it makes it easier for bedridden people to dry themselves off immediately after showering, in order to avoid overcooling.

First you fill the stainless steel shower trolley to be heated with fresh water and plug it into the socket. While the fresh water warms up automatically due to the integrated heating system, the adaptable bed tub made of breathable and waterproof fabric, e.g. in the standard size 90 x 200 cm, is simply placed under the people to be showered, which is easy to care for and easy on the back, just like a normal bed sheet change and fastens them to the head and foot end of the bed frame using Velcro strips already sewn onto the bed pan. This creates a kind of shower tray due to the Velcro straps, because the bed tray is raised a little by the side elements and thus forms the tray shape. The drain socket is factory-fitted to the flexible bed base at the foot of the bed.

The waste water hose, which is also already connected below the drain socket on the bed tub, allows the water to drain off continuously when you shower. This hose is also hung in the mobile waste water truck. A possible sloping position of the bed later supports the drainage of the water. Now you can start showering in bed at a stable, consistently warm, stimulating water temperature, at a comfortable 38 degrees, and at any other desired, adjustable temperature. After showering, the waste water trolley is removed and also emptied.

The HEIWASCH shower trolley has a fresh water supply of approx. 20 liters. It achieves continuous showering for a good 6 minutes, so it can be used anytime, anywhere and daily in home care, nursing homes or clinics. The swivel castors of the shower trolley are conveniently equipped with a parking brake.

With this mobile and portable patient washing facility, for the correct body care of permanently bedridden patients, different forms of therapy, such as therapeutic hydrotherapy, Kneipp treatments, refreshing showers in strong heat, are also possible.

The flexible HEIWASCH bed tub is resistant to blood, urine, oils and fats, can be wipe-disinfected with all common disinfectants and can be washed in the washing machine at up to 95 degrees. It can therefore also be optimally used individually in care facilities or clinics and hospitals.

The location-independent patient shower system for those in need of care allows showering without leaving the bed.

The first original HEIWASCH bed shower with a system was developed by Dipl.-Ing. Dieter Heier developed in Bad Nauheim in 1996. In 2011, Bernd Rothert bought HEIWASCH-The bed shower with system from Mr. Heier.

These advantages speak for themselves:

– Flexible shower tray made of breathable and waterproof fabric with integrated drain connector

– Material: Elastic PES knitwear (100% polyester), moisture barrier layer made of 100% polyurethane, breathable, boil-proof (up to 95 degrees), can be tumble dried, but dry gently at a low temperature, resistant to blood, urine, oils and fats, can be disinfected with wipes all common disinfectants, do not iron, mangle or press.

– The HEIWASCH shower tray is used as a mattress pad because it can be used like a conventional bed sheet. The back of the shower tray is made from skin-friendly, elastic PES knitwear

– Uncomplicated, hygienic and can be used anywhere

– No fresh water and waste water points are required in the sick room

– Constantly fresh, flowing and well-tempered water ensures optimal hygiene.

– There is no need to move the patient to a different bed.

– If required, the flexible shower tray can be manufactured individually for any bed size.

Coverage of costs when indicated by the nursing care insurance fund (registration in the nursing aids directory, no. 51.45.01.1001).

The shower that brings water with you and takes it with you again.

Mobile stainless steel shower trolley with electrically heated fresh water tank

Integrated control panel/hand shower

Wastewater trolley made of PVC

Shower tray with waste water hose and drain

