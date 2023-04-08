Everything happens at the ‘Bentegodi’ on the occasion of Hellas Verona-Sassuolo, a match in which the Scaligeri celebrate their 120th birthday. First the Emilians took the lead through Harroui, but in the second half, in the final ten minutes of the match, first Ceccherini equalized and then, in full recovery, Gaich took advantage of a sensational mistake by Consigli to give the Gialloblù people a decisive victory for continue to cultivate the dream of salvation.

